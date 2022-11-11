Catalonia | Spain is softening the law that jailed Catalan leaders

Nine politicians and activists received prison sentences of 9–12 years for the rebellion due to the Catalan independence referendum.

of Spain the government intends to get rid of the criminal title, under which the leaders of Catalonia received long prison sentences, because they tried to break away from Spain in the fall of 2017. Newspapers reported on the matter, among others El País and La Vanguardia.

In October 2019, seven politicians of the Catalan regional government and two leaders of non-governmental organizations were sentenced to 9-13 years in prison for the rebellion. Some had been in pre-trial detention for almost two years. They were pardoned in September 2021.

Now Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez the left-wing government intends to abolish sedition from the law (sedición) of the crime title. It would be replaced by serious disturbances of social order (desórdenes públicos agravados) criminal title.

Sánchez said in an interview with TV channel La Sexta that the new criminal title would be more in line with the legislation of other large European countries. He implied that the sentences handed out under it would also be lighter.

Sánchez justified the reform, according to La Vanguardia, saying that the current criminal title dates back to 1822, when “military coups were carried out” and “fortunately, Spain has changed for the better”. He also said directly that the purpose of the bill is to reduce tensions in Catalonia.

Sánchez’s presentation is intended as a handout to pro-independence parties and especially to the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), whose support Sánchez’s minority government relies on in the Spanish Parliament, among other things, to get Spain’s budget approved for next year.

Pro-independence supporters welcomed the bill, but they have instead demanded an amnesty for all those still facing sanctions.

Spain still wants, for example, the former regional leader of Catalonia to stand trial Carles Puigdemont, who went into exile. In the spring of 2019, he was elected as Spain’s representative to the EU Parliament in the European elections.

Catalonia the independence leaders’ verdicts came from the vote organized by the regional government in October 2017, based on which Catalonia declared itself independent. The pro-independence result could not really be considered the true opinion of the people, as the opponents mostly boycotted the vote, which the Spanish judiciary and government had condemned as illegal.

Prime Minister of Spain at the time, right wing Mariano Rajoy dismissed the regional government of Catalonia, dissolved the regional parliament and organized new regional elections. However, Catalans did not punish pro-independence parties, but voted them a majority of seats in the regional parliament again – thanks to the electoral system, with less than half of the votes, as before.