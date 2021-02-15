The Catalans voted this Sunday, February 14, to elect 135 deputies to the Parliament of the region. The Socialist Party (PSC) won first place by winning 33 seats. However, the independence movements add up the majority of seats in the Legislative. These elections also left the historic entry of the extreme right in the Catalan Parliament, with 11 deputies from Vox. The day marked one of the lowest participations with around 54% of the people summoned to vote, according to the latest data provided by the Generalitat.

The triumph of the Socialist Party (PSC) in the regional elections in Catalonia this Sunday did not prevent the strengthening of the pro-independence parties in Parliament.

The PSC obtained the first place in the elections, obtaining 23% of the votes and 33 seats in the regional Legislative. However, they are closely followed by two pro-independence parties whose sum of seats reached exceeds the positions of the Socialists in Parliament.

In second place is the separatist Partido Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña (ERC), also with 33 seats, but fewer votes than the PSC, by winning 21.3% of the vote. In third position is the Junts or Together for Catalonia Party, with 32 deputies, of the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, exiled in Belgium, after promoting the plebiscite of separation from Spain in 2017.

The Catalan leader of the independentista Esquerra Republicana Party (ERC), the candidate Pere Aragonés and the leader of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras, during a press conference, after learning the results of the Catalan elections to Parliament. At his party headquarters in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on February 14, 2021. © Alberto Estevez / Pool / Via Reuters

But the entire secessionist bloc can add 74 seats, taking into account the 9 deputies won by the Popular Unity Candidacy Party (CUP), also on the left and in favor of the independence of Catalonia.

In total, the separatists obtain six more deputies than they obtained in the last elections of 2017. They thus achieve more than the necessary seats to invest in the president of the Generalitat, given that the absolute majority is 68 legislators.

Historic entry of the ultra-right to the Parliament of Catalonia

In fourth place, the ultra-right formation Vox was imposed with 11 deputies, which enters the Catalan Legislative for the first time.

Ignacio Garriga (second left), the candidate for the Generalitat of the far-right party VOX, accompanied by the party’s president, Santiago Abascal (in the center), and Rocío Monasterio (second right), among others, celebrate the results obtained by the political training in the elections of the regional Parliament, in Barcelona, ​​held today February 2021. © EFE / Andreu Dalmau

The Vox candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Ignacio Garriga, thanked the voters for their support and assured that “all Catalans are now represented in Parliament.”

In addition, Vox surpasses CUP, with 9 seats, En Comú Podem, with 8, the Popular Party, which obtains the worst result in its history in this region, with 3 deputies, one less than in 2017.

But the electoral results show a disaster with much greater proportions for the Citizens Party, because it went from being the most voted force four years ago, with 36 legislators, to achieving only 6 on February 14.

Elections marked by low turnout at the polls

The elections, which occurred in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, called for voting by mail. However, turnout was one of the lowest on record.

Only around 53.53% of the nearly 5.5 million people called to vote voted. This is 25% less participation, compared to the 79.09% that participated in the 2017 elections, according to the data provided by the Generalitat at the end of the vote.

Still, the local newspaper El País points out that an increase in voting by mail and the distribution of voters by time slots would make the comparisons not entirely exact.

With EFE and local media