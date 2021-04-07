The Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés, and the Minister of the Interior, Miguel Sàmper, announced this Wednesday the decision of the Catalan Government of return to the district confinement, prior to Holy Week. The Catalan Government relaxed the restrictive measures for the Holy Week holidays, but once the holidays are over, the Government returns to the previous restrictions.

The district confinement, which prevents citizens from leaving their region except for work reasons or major causes, will come into effect this Friday. The rest of the measures, such as time limits for bars and restaurants, which They cannot provide service after 5:00 p.m., they stay the same. The district confinement was in effect from January 7 until weeks before Easter.

The Catalan health authorities understand that the figures of the pandemic point to a new upswing. And they are especially concerned about the state of the ICUs. “The system cannot withstand the current trend of serious cases,” said the Minister of Health. “The situation could be controlled these past weeks, but now we have to stop the growth in the number of cases,” he said.

“There is no official fourth wave indicator”, expressed Health number 2, Josep Maria Argimón. «Last week I already said that we were growing and whatever it is we are in ascending phase“, saying.

The regional confinement of Catalonia has been decreed until April 19. It is only two weeks. Later Sant Jordi will arrive (April 23), patron of Catalonia and the day in which the population takes to the streets in a massive way and before which the Government will have to make a new decision on whether to maintain the restrictions. According to the Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, the pandemic could be controlled within two months. That is the deadline for the restrictions that are currently in force. For two reasons, because of the vaccination plan and because of the proximity of summer, which allows social activities to be carried out basically outside.