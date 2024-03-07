A total of 12 municipalities in the Alt Empordà region (Girona), which depend on the Darnius Boadella reservoir, will move to phase 2 of the state of emergency due to drought in Catalonia and will have a water consumption limitation of 180 liters per person per day . This was announced this Thursday by the Government spokesperson, Patrícia Plaja. The Government has also authorized mobile private desalination plants that can boost economic sectors, such as tourism, and has agreed to relax water restrictions in the primary sector to guarantee the survival of livestock and that no farmer should abandon his activity due to the drought.

“The situation is getting worse with each passing day. The forecasts are not optimistic,” said Plaja, who added that “surgical flexibilities” of the Special Drought Plan will be made to meet the demands of farmers and farmers, who for weeks have taken their protests to the main roads of Catalonia. . “We don't want any farmer to have to abandon their activity.”

Plaja has reported that this new phase is declared in these 12 municipalities, among which are Figueres and Cadaqués, after the Darnius Boadella reservoir has reached 11% of its capacity, which “represents a change of scenario with respect to the situation current situation”, going from 200 liters of water per person per day to 180 in these locations.

The desalination plants will have “private financing” and will not receive financial aid from the Government. Josep Vidal, the general secretary of the Department of Climate Action, has highlighted the need for these projects to comply with environmental regulations and be validated by the Catalan Water Agency. Regarding the softening of agricultural measures, Vidal explained that the flexibility is aimed at “those farms with livestock whose life is long.”

