This weekend, all eyes are on the Catalan roads. Not only is it estimated to be the last stretch of Operation Return, where crowds are expected to occur at border crossings, but it also coincides with the Motorcycle Grand Prix in Montmeló and with adverse weather forecasts.

In the autonomous community alone, the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT) expects more than 740,000 trips to be made on the roads. Of these, 60,000 will be circuit attendees on Sunday and approximately half will be motorcyclists.

This was revealed on Thursday morning by the representatives of SCT (Lourdes Puigbarraca), of the Regional Traffic Area of ​​the Metropolitan Police Region (Pedro Castejon) and the director of the Montmeló circuit (Josep Lluis Santamaria).

“First of all”, said Puigbarraca, “we recommend finding out about the state of traffic, road incidents and the measures adopted in them. If you are going to circulate near the circuit, it is important to act with foresight and avoid the hours of great concentration using alternative routes.

Although the traffic device will be operational from early Friday morning until “traffic conditions require it”, it is estimated that the bulk of the congestion will occur on Sunday, from noon to midnight, in the vicinity of Montmeló.

To manage the traffic device, the SCT uses aerial image transmission systems and fixed cameras on the roads to monitor the state of traffic. For its part, the Mossos d’Esquadra will deploy 382 agents from different areas, in addition to those who will be specifically dedicated to the surroundings of the circuit to ensure safety.

“The objective is to guarantee safety and traffic,” said Castejón, which is why special emphasis will be placed on speed and breathalyzer controls. Alternative routes and lanes enabled in the opposite direction to facilitate transit will be marked with light panels.

For this reason, from the Catalan Department of the Interior, they insist that the instructions of the agents must be obeyed at all times, especially at the accesses to the circuit, where there may be pedestrians and run overs.