Ducati domination

After a weekend characterized by heated battles from the first to the last lap, Race 2 of the Catalonia Round lowered the level of competitiveness on the track, with the Ducati who returned to dominate for almost the entire match, interrupting Toprak Razgatlioglu's streak of consecutive victories in Barcelona. Specifically, this time the Turkish pilot must be satisfied with 3rd place behind Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautistawith the reigning world champion winning his first victory of the season in front of your teammate.

More 'quiet' race

A race in which Bautista shone right from the start, taking the lead in the standings just ahead of Bulega and Iannone by taking advantage of an unfortunate start by Razgatlioglu from pole position. Furthermore, between the 3rd and 5th laps, Bassani and Rinaldi crashed (involved in a contact at turn 4 with Locatelli), as well as the more worrying, but fortunately without consequences, crashes of Lecuona and Ray. Once the yellow flags returned, Bulega, who had in the meantime taken the lead, tried to pull ahead of the reigning two-time world champion, with Razgatlioglu moving up to 3rd. Bautista, however, returned to the top of the standings on lap 9, with the top three positions remaining frozen until the finish line and without any battle between the riders. At the foot of the podium Andrea Iannoneat least until fall which took place on lap 13 and opened the door to 4th place for Michael van der Mark's second BMW, with Petrucci then closing the top-5.

Superbikes | Catalonia 2024, Race 2: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 20 laps 2 Nicolò Bulega Ducati +2,041 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW +7.005 4 Michael van der Mark BMW +12,452 5 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +15,076 6 Remy Gardner Yamaha +15.202 7 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +15,285 8 Jonathan Rea Yamaha +16,963 9 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +19,849 10 Garrett Gerloff BMW +21,644 11 Scott Redding BMW +22.108 12 Sam Lowes Ducati +24,985 13 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +26,329 14 Xavi Vierge Honda +26,452 15 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +34.445 16 Philipp Öttl Yamaha +36,522 17 Tarran MacKenzie Honda +46.934 18 Adam Norrodin Honda +1 turn 19 Andrea Iannone Ducati Withdraw 20 Bradley Ray Yamaha Withdraw 21 Iker Lecuona Honda Withdraw 22 Michael Rinaldi Yamaha Withdraw 23 Axel Bassani Honda Withdraw

Next appointment

The Superbike now allows itself a break of almost a month before returning to Europe again (a continent that will host all the rounds from here onwards), and specifically to the legendary 'Temple of Speed' of Assen for the Dutch Round, scheduled from 19 to 21 April.