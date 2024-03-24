Ducati domination
After a weekend characterized by heated battles from the first to the last lap, Race 2 of the Catalonia Round lowered the level of competitiveness on the track, with the Ducati who returned to dominate for almost the entire match, interrupting Toprak Razgatlioglu's streak of consecutive victories in Barcelona. Specifically, this time the Turkish pilot must be satisfied with 3rd place behind Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautistawith the reigning world champion winning his first victory of the season in front of your teammate.
More 'quiet' race
A race in which Bautista shone right from the start, taking the lead in the standings just ahead of Bulega and Iannone by taking advantage of an unfortunate start by Razgatlioglu from pole position. Furthermore, between the 3rd and 5th laps, Bassani and Rinaldi crashed (involved in a contact at turn 4 with Locatelli), as well as the more worrying, but fortunately without consequences, crashes of Lecuona and Ray. Once the yellow flags returned, Bulega, who had in the meantime taken the lead, tried to pull ahead of the reigning two-time world champion, with Razgatlioglu moving up to 3rd. Bautista, however, returned to the top of the standings on lap 9, with the top three positions remaining frozen until the finish line and without any battle between the riders. At the foot of the podium Andrea Iannoneat least until fall which took place on lap 13 and opened the door to 4th place for Michael van der Mark's second BMW, with Petrucci then closing the top-5.
Superbikes | Catalonia 2024, Race 2: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|20 laps
|2
|Nicolò Bulega
|Ducati
|+2,041
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|+7.005
|4
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+12,452
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|+15,076
|6
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+15.202
|7
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+15,285
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|+16,963
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+19,849
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|+21,644
|11
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+22.108
|12
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|+24,985
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+26,329
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+26,452
|15
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|+34.445
|16
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|+36,522
|17
|Tarran MacKenzie
|Honda
|+46.934
|18
|Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|+1 turn
|19
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|Withdraw
|20
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|Withdraw
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|Withdraw
|22
|Michael Rinaldi
|Yamaha
|Withdraw
|23
|Axel Bassani
|Honda
|Withdraw
Next appointment
The Superbike now allows itself a break of almost a month before returning to Europe again (a continent that will host all the rounds from here onwards), and specifically to the legendary 'Temple of Speed' of Assen for the Dutch Round, scheduled from 19 to 21 April.
