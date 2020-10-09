The vice president, Minister of Sports, Transparency and spokesman for the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, during the press conference where he announced the extension of Radar Covid to the entire territory. Europa Press

The Generalitat de Catalunya has launched ContactCovid.cat, a digital tool to aid in the tracing of possible positive contacts. Its objective is to communicate the results of PCR by SMS, as well as instructions for the following days or possible sick leave and that those affected can in turn notify who their close contacts have been. The tool, which is not an application available in the stores from Android or Apple, it works only when a user receives a sms from the platform …