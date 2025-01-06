Catalonia has pinched this Monday part of the second and third prize of the Extraordinary Draw of El Niño 2025, endowed with 750,000 and 250,000 euros per series -or 75,000 and 25,000 per tenth-, respectively, spread across twenty municipalities.

The second prize, the number 06,766has fallen in administrations of Barcelona, ​​Molins de Rei, Castelldefels, Mataró (Barcelona), Vilafant (Girona), Massalcoreig (Lleida) and Alcanar (Tarragona).

One of these successful administrations has been that of Las Arenas in Barcelona, ​​which has sold a series entirely through the window without returning any tenthas explained by one of its employees, Laura Prieto, to Europa Press.

In addition, part of the third prize has fallen in Catalan towns such as Barcelona, ​​Calella, Cornellà de Llobregat, Manresa, Martorell, Molins de Rei, Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, La Torreta (Barcelona), Cadaqués (Girona), Tarragona, Alcanar, La Pobla de Montornés and Vila-seca (Tarragona).