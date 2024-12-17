Catalonia merges science subjects in Baccalaureate and leaves literature as optional to adapt to the LOMLOE

In recent days, the Department of Education of the Generalitat has informed the centers that starting in the 2025-2026 academic year they will have to introduce changes in Baccalaureate subjects due to the application of the LOMLOE state law. These modifications will affect the students who then begin the stage, not those who are already currently taking it.

According to the Education proposal, derived from requirements of the Ministry of Education, the subjects in the Spanish Literature and Catalan Literature modality of the 2nd year of the Humanities and Social Sciences itinerary will become optional. On the other hand, modality subjects from the Science itinerary will be merged. Specifically, Biology, Geology and Environmental Sciences will be grouped into a single subject – until now they were two separate subjects – and Physics and Chemistry would also be merged in the 1st year of Baccalaureate.

In a statement, the Generalitat assures that the changes are made in application of a request they have received from the Ministry of Education warning that the current Baccalaureate curriculum in Catalonia did not follow what is established in the state law LOMLOE. They assure that what is done are specific changes to adapt the curriculum to the regulations, but it does not imply a general modification of the stage.

In total, there are five modifications. The first is the change from modality to optional subject of the subjects Catalan Literature and Spanish Literature. Students could opt for these two subjects among the two modality subjects to choose in the second year of Baccalaureate. Now, these will become optional, from which you can choose annually or quarterly.

The second main change affects the scientific track, where in the 1st year of Baccalaureate starting next year, students will study Biology, Geology and Environmental Sciences in a single subject. Currently, Biology was one subject and Geology and Environmental Sciences another. The same happens with Physics and Chemistry, which are merged into a single subject.

To prevent these changes from leading to a reduction in teaching hours for these subjects, the Department of Education has designed up to five itineraries with optional subjects that should make it possible to complete the offer and maintain the teaching load that existed until now in these areas, provided that the centers want it. Thus, for example, an optional subject called Physics and Chemistry Challenges may be offered, which will allow the completion of the Physics and Chemistry subject. Specifically, five itineraries have been designed based on profiles designed according to the future orientation that each student wants.

A third change is the name of some subjects. In this sense, Greek Language and Literatures becomes Greek, Latin Language and Literature becomes Latin and Company Functioning and Business Model Design becomes Company and Business Model Design. In this way, the names of the subjects coincide with those established by state regulations.

The fourth change is in the Humanities and Social Sciences modality, where students will have to take mathematics applied to the social sciences and will not have the option, as until now, of taking the scientific route. Finally, the Treball de Recerca (research work) will count in the weighting of the final grade as another subject, and not the 10% that it currently represents. The department plans to hold information sessions and accompany teachers and management teams in the application of these changes.

Criticisms of Junts and ERC

The measure has already collided with criticism from some teachers, who consider that it favors a decrease in curricular requirements, but also from some political parties. ERC and Junts have already come forward to the information to demand that the Department of Education, led by the socialist Esther Niubó, paralyze it.

In a statement this Tuesday, the Republicans ask for a “common front” in the Parliament to avoid a modification that they criticize, above all, for “relegating” Catalan Literature. ERC sees this as “an imposition through the back door” by the State “that reduces Catalan Literature to the background.” They also criticize the lowering of the weight of Research Work.

On behalf of Junts, deputy Mònica Sales described it as a “decision that must be reversed.” “Bringing literature closer to young people is essential to make their way, to learn and discover other challenges, other contexts, other situations,” he argued.