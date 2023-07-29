Each Catalan contributed 3,153 euros to the common financing system in 2021, but after applying the territorial redistribution systems, that figure dropped to 2,848 euros, 305 less. In other words, it is the third autonomous community that contributes the most, but ends up in tenth position when the model is settled, with a figure lower than the Spanish average. It is a fact that is repeated every summer, but that this year may gain prominence due to the political context: after the general elections the next government is up in the air, the victory of Pedro Sánchez depends -among others- on Junts and ERC and the Republicans They have already warned that they want measures to end the fiscal deficit.

The Catalan Government, through the Generalitat, has denounced it this Saturday, after knowing the latest results of the liquidation published by the Ministry of Finance. According to his interpretation, it contributed 17.7% more than the measure of communities and, instead, ended up staying 2.1% below. The loss of positions caused by the model means breaking the principle of ordinality included in the Statute, which establishes that the application of the equalization funds included in the regional financing system should not alter Catalonia’s third position as a provider of resources.

“The data shows that Catalonia is once again harmed by an unfair and outdated model, since Catalans pay well above the average and, on the other hand, receive below the average”, indicated the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Generalitat, Natàlia Mas. From the Ministry of Finance they defend that in the last five years the largest volume of financing has been given to the autonomous communities to adapt to the blows caused, first, by the covid health crisis and, later, by the war in Ukraine.

The successive governments of the Generalitat have denounced this recurring non-compliance on several occasions, in the same way that they criticize that the current model, which should have been reviewed in 2014, has not undergone any substantive modification to alleviate its failures since it was approved. Only one year, in 2009, was the principle of ordinality respected.

This year, in its analysis of the situation, the Government has included another piece of information that aggravates the situation in Catalonia after the application of the four leveling funds that were created to satisfy the demands of the different autonomous communities: the guarantee of public services fundamental, that of sufficiency, that of competitiveness and that of cooperation. It’s about the cost of living. According to his calculations, the fact that prices are higher in Catalonia causes the total resources per capita of a Catalan to fall to 2,558 euros, 12.1% below the Spanish average. With this calculation, Catalonia would be in position 14, the penultimate of the general regime, since the Basque Country and Navarre have a fiscal agreement: they collect all taxes and later transfer a part to the State for the powers that are exclusive to the State.

Catalonia is not the community that suffers the greatest blow. As in previous years, the impact is greater for the inhabitants of the Community of Madrid and the Balearic Islands, the communities that contribute the greatest resources to the system. In the case of Madrid, its starting position is 3,769 euros (40% more than the average) which ends up falling even below Catalonia after the solidarity mechanisms act: 2,834. Once the adjustments have been applied, the Balearic Islands remains at the state average (2,910 euros), although its initial contribution was 3,248 euros (21% more than the average).

There are communities that, after applying the adjustments, their total resources per inhabitant are even above the state average. This is the case of Galicia, Asturias, Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Castilla y León. But there are also others that, being above average, also manage to improve their final result, such as Cantabria and Aragón. In the latter case, its position before applying the refinancing levers is 2,895 euros (8% more than the average before the distribution) and after it stands at 3,270 euros (12% more). The same case is repeated in Cantabria, which ends up having the best result of all the communities after the adjustments: 3,632 euros, 24.8% more than the average.

Minister Mas adds to the problem of the financing model other problems that end up providing Catalonia with fewer resources, such as “the repeated non-execution of State investments in Catalonia: In 2021 only 36% of what was budgeted in Catalonia was invested” . The head of finance of the Catalan Administration regrets that the Ministry of Finance has not yet published the data for last year, despite the fact that they were scheduled for the month of May.

The Generalitat also denounces that in recent years the difference in financial capacity between the central State Administration and the autonomous communities has worsened. According to his calculations, while available state resources have grown by 88.7% since 2012, those of the communities have grown by only 40%.

