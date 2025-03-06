The Generalitat of Catalonia aspires to be as independent as possible speaking. It has been a pioneer with its public energy (L’Enificética) and has now launched into the construction of biogas plants. The idea is that different institutions of the Autonomous Community can generate their own biogas through waste treatment.

In this way, the region accelerates in its commitment to Renewable sources for self -consumption. Entities such as the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) has been one of the first agencies to enhance the production of this renewable gas for the electrical consumption of certain facilities. Now it is the turn of the Agrifood Research and Technology Institute (IRTA), attached to the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food.

Specifically, the construction of a biogas plant in More bové for a value close to one million euros. There are various facilities of pigs and poultry farming. Until now, the management of the waste of the farms is hired with an external service. The objective of lifting the biogas plant is to save in this process and turn them into biogas for electric self -consumption, saving the light invoice.

Central and European Government funds

The project has the financial support of the Institute for Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), belonging to the Ministry for Ecological Transitionand European funds Nex Generation.

Also, according to IRTA sources electionomista.esin addition to energy production, the plant will allow a digested material that will be treated to transform it into water suitable for irrigation. From the agency they emphasize that in a context of drought such as the one that affects the Reus area, this initiative will contribute to a more efficient management of water resources, facilitating the irrigation of the IRTA farms in more bové.

On the other hand, the same sources emphasize that, in addition to improving the internal sustainability of the institute, the installation will serve to Expand knowledge in the agri -food sector and as an experimentation platform for future technological developments in the field of bioenergy and waste management.

Currently, there are also various public biogas plants that operate through waste consortiums of different regions. However, this will be the first biogas plant that will operate the Irta as part of its own infrastructure. The sources consulted claim that the construction of a second plant is already planned within the strategic plan of the body. This will share the same objective of sustainable waste management and renewable energy production, but will incorporate different technologies to explore new solutions in the sector.

Catalan Biogas Strategy

The Catalan Biogás 2024-2030 strategy is part of the transition from Catalonia towards a New energy model Cleaner, sustainable, democratic and fair, according to the Generalitat herself, which aims to achieve climate neutrality in 2050. In addition, it allows the agri -food sector to find alternatives for a more sustainable management of its waste and diversify its activity.

The ‘Government’ also wants to accelerate the deployment of biogas plants in the private sphere until the end of the decade. To do this, he has created a kind of ‘Fast Track’ to get them to be installed up to a dozen per year. In February, he agreed that biogas production plants due to anaerobic co -stalls of livestock and organic waste are considered “strategic business projects.”