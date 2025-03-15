The Government of the Generalitat has reported that it has launched A new WhatsApp channel to inform the citizens of “scams” and “Internet security problems.” In this way, it is planned to reach “A greater number of people”without leaving the communication of alerts through the website of the Agència de Cyberseguretat de Catalunya and its social networks. In order to promote prevention against this type of fraud, it has also been created An online form so that citizens “can notify the cybethafs that it detects.” According to data from the Ministry of Interior, for 2024 71,772 cyber scams were detected only in Catalonia “One 200 a day.

This was explained by the director of the Agència de Cyberseguretat de Catalunya, Laura Caballero, who stressed that “are two measures that They seek to improve people protection and also build a more empowered and safe digital society. “In this sense, he stressed that the WhatsApp channel” will serve to be up to date with scams that may appear at any time. “

From the Catalan agency they remember that there has been an “important” increase of fraudulent callsemails and text messages that seek to cheat the population. They also emphasize that the scams through WhatsApp or Telegram and QR codes have gained presence. Therefore, the Generalitat “considers essential The awareness of citizenship to prevent risk situations. “





Link to the WhatsApp channel of the Cybersaguretat Agència



Also, Caballero has remarked that “the first line of defense against cybercrime is be well informed and know the basic aspects To avoid deception. “In addition, he has influenced the importance of knowing The different active digital scams and be able to denounce them through the agency’s website. He also assured that, following the appearance and development of artificial intelligence (AI), cybethafs “will become more sophisticated” and “difficult to detect.”

On the other hand, he has warned that, according to the agency’s prospective report, Cybershabafs to companies will increase this 2025 and that part of the function of the communication channel will also serve to notify these cases. “There have been many Data leaks that have affected companies of all kinds, from the government side as well as in the private sphere. No one is saved from it, “he added.