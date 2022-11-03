The Generalitat is reluctant to bury the Olympic project to host the Winter Olympics but this Wednesday it announced that it is freezing its technical office. The Catalan Government has relocated the former skier Mònica Bosch, coordinator of the candidacy in Catalonia, within the cabinet of the Department of the Presidency to “advise” the counselor, Laura Vilagrà, in “cross-cutting projects” such as the America’s Cup sailing in the absence of progress of a solo Olympic project. The spokeswoman for the Executive, Patrícia Plaja, however, actively rejected that the Olympic option is finished: “The Government continues to bet on the candidacy alone because the mayors requested it. We hope that this Office will be up and running again sooner rather than later.”

The movement of tokens, advanced by Being Catalonia, illustrates the inability of the Office, led and formed solely by Bosch, to offer a real alternative after the failure of the joint candidacy between Catalonia and Aragon. The Spanish Olympic Committee announced in June that it was giving up the 2030 option due to the lack of understanding between the two communities and the Catalan government decided to maintain its commitment by presenting a solo project weeks later to either reach the 2030 or 2034 appointment. The Office continued to function during this time despite the fact that sources from the Generalitat claim that they had not received a response from the COE. Now, after seeing her functions reduced, the Generalitat relocates Bosch, former president of the Catalan winter sports federation, as advisor to the councilor Laura Vilagrà.

The Government’s relationship with the Winter Games goes back a long way. The IOC endorsed in 2018 the technical capacity of a Catalan candidacy, but the central government convinced the COE for Aragon to have a leading role in the project. Pedro Sánchez defended a candidacy in 2021 “on an equal footing” and the president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, clung to those words to claim more prominence from the Aragonese valleys. The COE and Catalonia opposed changing an initial agreement with the Aragon technical team and the negotiations broke down due to political interference, despite the conviction that the IOC saw the candidacy “with very good eyes”, according to all the parties involved. .,

Now some members of the Government maintain a minimum hope. They fantasize that the limitations of the rest of the cities (Salt Lake, Sapporo and Vancouver) lead the IOC to knock on the door of the COE again, as happened with the 2026 appointment. So Barcelona was late for the Olympic race, but the committee international considered it as a real alternative in case the rest of the interested cities did not make a definitive step forward. “Vancouver (Canada) does not seem to be going ahead, and with Sapporo (Japan) there is suspicion about the corruption cases that are coming out of the 2020 Games,” says a voice involved in the multiple negotiations that took place last summer between Catalonia, Aragon, the Spanish and international committee.

The permanence of Bosch in the structure of the Catalan Executive responds precisely to these hopes, with the idea of ​​reactivating the Office in case of need. “The Office has not been closed, but it is not in operation”, insisted Plaja, who remarked that this “does not represent any cost for the Generalitat”. “Mònica Bosch is working in the councilor’s cabinet and continues on transversal projects related to the world of sports, such as the America’s Cup of sailing, and also to promote snow sports and aspects related to the Olympic culture, which is very rooted in Catalonia”.

The COE, the only valid interlocutor for the IOC, in any case, does not contemplate any possibility of reaching 2030 and rules out in the short term launching a candidacy for 2034.

