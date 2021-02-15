Catalonia In Catalonia, the independence parties are gaining a majority in regional elections

In Catalonia, the vote took place on Sunday in torrential rain and in the shadow of a pandemic.

In Catalonia independence parties are gaining a majority in regional elections based on partial results. Catalonia voted on Sunday in regional elections, the outcome of which will have a major impact on the future of the region’s independence movement.

About 99 per cent of the votes in Finland from the beginning of the night to two o’clock were counted. The socialists who ruled Spain had grabbed the most votes. However, the three Independence Parties were to receive a total of 74 of the 135 seats in the regional parliament.

In the previous election in 2017, the Independence Parties won 70 seats and a slight majority.

There are about 5.5 million people entitled to vote in the region, ie by the population of Finland. However, the turnout was at a record low of 54.4. In the last election in December 2017, about 80 percent of eligible voters voted.

“Emm until the last minute, will I vote or not,” the 34-year-old said Cristina Caballero news agency AFP at the Barcelona polling station.

“I think these elections should have been postponed.”

The Catalan authorities would have liked to postpone the elections because of the corona pandemic, but the Catalan Supreme Court overturned the decision.

Coronavirus pandemic therefore, local authorities had placed polling stations in large facilities such as the Barcelona football stadium, Camp Nou, and the Tarragona bullring.

“This is not the best time to hold an election. On the other hand, when you go to work on the metro every day, you are also exposed to the infection, ”thought the 40-year-old, who came to vote for Camp Nou. Sergi Lopes.

Because of the safety distances, people were able to vote one at a time in many places while others waited in loose queues in the rain.

“I’ve heard that many have been left at home. It rains here, the queues are long and people get wet. This is not well organized, ”he criticizes Maria Prats, 59, when voting in Barcelona.

The last voting hour was reserved for those who were infected with the corona.

A total of 82,000 people had been assigned to assist polling station staff, more than 40 percent of whom asked to be abandoned. Nevertheless, according to the Catalan Government, all polling stations operate normally from noon onwards.

“Of course we’re scared, I just had cancer and I am on sick leave, but I was invited,” said 54-year-old Eva Vizcaino To the AFP at the Barcelona polling station.

“The last hour is especially scary when people with a covid come.”

For the Socialists is going a total of 33 seats, compared to the modest 17 seats in the previous election. At that time, the Socialists came in fourth.

Spanish Prime Minister, Socialist Pedro Sánchez had hoped the election would bring an end to the power of the independence parties in the region. Prosperous Catalonia, located in the northeast of the country, accounts for about one-fifth of the entire Spanish economy.

The regional elections were already the fifth in Catalonia within a decade.

Sanchez had appointed his health minister Salvador Illan in the hope that the publicity provided by the corona actions would bring votes to the Evening.

Although the Socialists succeeded, the party’s vote catch is not enough for them to be able to form a government. A key role in the government negotiations is the moderate independence party ERC, which, although it may seek cooperation with the other independence party JxCat instead of the socialists.

The ERC is ready to compromise in pursuit of independence, but the former regional director of Catalonia, who is currently in exile, Carles Puigdemontin founded by JxCat to drive a steeper line.

Among the independence parties, the ERC and JxCat won the most seats. The ERC won a total of 33 seats, JxCat 32 and the radical CUP nine.