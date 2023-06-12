The former presidents of the Parliament of Catalonia Laura Borras, Joan Rigol and Carme Forcadell, together with the former president of the Generalitat Artur Mas. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The Catalan Chamber will address this Wednesday a proposal from the PSC to partially modify the law that regulates the figure of the former presidents of the Government and Parliament. The norm, from 2003, establishes a series of differentiated perks for both positions —and even their descendants— that, since last March, the Socialists advocate limiting. The debate was motivated by the possibility that Laura Borràs would access a pension in the hypothetical case that she, as indeed happened, was dismissed as president of the legislature. In two decades of validity, the Generalitat has dedicated 53 million euros for the application of the law. Most of the resources have been allocated to security (34.1 million), followed by pensions (9.1 million) and office rentals (4 million), according to data obtained by transparency mechanisms.

The Borràs case is the latest controversy that questions a law clearly overwhelmed by a very different political reality from the one that gave birth to it 20 years ago. Drafted in the twilight of Pujolismo, the text sought to emulate the care that neighboring countries provide to their ex-presidents. In 1988, a rule was approved on the former presidents of the Chamber and in 2003, when the rule on the former head of the Executive was drafted, it was used to partially equalize the status of both figures. They would share scales in terms of economic pensions, although not the ability for the Parliament to revoke those benefits in the event of loss of “honour”. The former tenants of the Palau de la Generalitat, additionally, have the right to an office, budget allocation for staff, expenses and security.

Only in pensions and economic allowances, according to the Department of Economy, 9.1 million euros have been spent. For the former presidents of both institutions, once they leave office, they are entitled to a monthly allowance equivalent to 80% of the salary set each year for their successor. This money will be received for “a period equivalent to half the time they have been in office and, at least, for one legislature.” To this is added a lifetime pension once they reach 65 years of age —60%— and which is transferred to minor couples or descendants. Since 2003, seven former leaders of the Chamber (out of a total of nine) have enjoyed pensions (5 million euros). In the case of expresidents (4 million) four have benefited (only Carles Puigdemont has not received at the moment). A widow, that of the socialist Joan Reventós who died in 2004, is the only beneficiary as a survivor.

The pensions, however, are only part of a scaffolding that was clearly conceived thinking that the great majorities, the stability and the tendency to seniority in political leaders would be forever. Or for leaders who came from fighting in hiding. He President Pere Aragonès is 40 years old, life expectancy in Catalonia is 86 and there are few signs that he could serve several terms in office. That could be the trend of the presidents of the future. The Republican could easily enjoy four decades in office, for example.

The law establishes that the cost of that office as former president must be assumed by the Department of the Presidency of the Generalitat. Only in salaries of the coordinators of the four current offices, 1.9 million euros have been dedicated (Jordi Pujol does not currently enjoy this benefit). Quim Torra, Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont have chosen to locate their office in buildings of the Generalitat, but it was usual for each former president to find their own place. The rental bill amounts to 4.09 million. In 2022 alone, the fee paid by José Montilla for the office in Diagonal amounted to 114,083 euros.

The expenses of the offices, according to the law, have to be collected in a report, published annually. By concept of expenses, since 2003, the offices have spent 2.4 million euros. In addition, another 2 million have been spent to pay the supply bills or the provision of computers. At this point, the Montilla office practically doubles the spending of the person who would follow him on the list, Puigdemont (44,834 euros versus 20,884).

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The security scheme of five of the six former presidents is the most expensive point. It is a benefit that Puigdemont does not enjoy, fled in Brussels. The invoice since 2003 amounts to 34 million euros and responds to the security scheme that is considered more necessary at each moment for each of the former presidents. In general, each one is assigned a foreman and, at least, three mossos agents who are divided to cover the entire day of service. That minimal scheme, for example, is the one that Maragall now has. Mas now has eight members, while Montilla and Torra have 7. The calculation is made according to the remuneration tables in force since 2003.

The scope of the rule for ex-presidents has been questioned, for example, as a result of the change made to transform the money from Maragall’s office into aid for his medical care. Or the controversy over Montilla’s status after accepting a chair on the Enegás Board of Directors. Also when Puigdemont’s office was opened and he was denied an escort when he was on the run in Belgium.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter