BARCELONA (dpa-AFX) – To curb the sharp rise in corona infections, the Spanish region of Catalonia with the tourist metropolis of Barcelona has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants. The instruction will initially apply for 15 days and come into force on Friday, said regional health minister Alba Vergés on Wednesday. The authorities reacted to a sharp increase in the corona numbers for about a week and a half.

According to the latest figures from the Spanish Ministry of Health in Madrid, almost 11,000 new infections have been registered in Catalonia in the past seven days. In the previous weeks it was around 7,000. Based on 100,000 inhabitants, the value of new infections within seven days was a good 142. In comparison: In Germany this value is currently almost 30 despite the increase.

The executive Catalan regional president Pere Aragonès also called on the approximately 7.6 million inhabitants of the economically strong region in north-east Spain to only leave their homes for urgent reasons and to limit social contacts. “Family visits can also wait a bit if we want to avoid extensive exit restrictions,” said Aragonès.

At the same time, the regional government ordered further restrictions on public life. Shopping centers and larger supermarkets must limit the number of customers to 30 percent of their normal capacity. A limit of 50 percent applies to fitness centers, cinemas and theaters. Playgrounds would have to be closed from 8 p.m. It had previously been strongly advised to return to work from home wherever possible. / Ro / DP / nas