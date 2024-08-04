“I expect that the members of Esquerra will vote no, but despite their opposition, a taboo will have been broken. If Spain wants to be autonomous, there must be financial autonomy, and that is the mental change that the agreement between the PSC and ERC represents.” Miquel Puig was wrong on Thursday in his prediction of the vote that the ERC membership had to face the following day to validate the proposal that will foreseeably give the presidency of the Generalitat to the socialist Salvador Illa. But, despite his pessimism about the result of the consultation with the Republican members, this economist who from his high position in the Government of the Generalitat has worked on the elaboration of the proposal for a “solidarity economic agreement” —as it was called in ERC— was almost euphoric. Because that idea of ​​singular financing, a Basque agreement in the Catalan style, is totally recognizable in the document released last Monday. That is to say, the PSOE has ended up accepting, opening a new political screen that until recently was denied the most.

In the absence of a deployment that is expected to be long, cumbersome and full of obstacles, the step taken by the socialists implies the recognition that the Generalitat can collect and control all taxes paid in Catalonia. Then the Catalan Government will pay the State for common services or those provided directly in Catalonia, in addition to a quota destined for distribution among the autonomous communities with less per capita income. The agreement implies the direct dialogue between the Government and the Generalitat on fiscal matters that Catalan nationalism has longed for for years and the exit of Catalonia from the common financing regime, an exception only granted now to the Basque Country and Navarre. The Tax Agency of Catalonia will become an autonomous totem that, to begin with, will be in charge of income tax, which offers the greatest revenue to the State treasury.

In 2005, the nationalist parties tried to introduce this formula into the Statute and it generated great controversy in the rest of Spain. Seven years later, Artur Mas proposed a similar formula to Mariano Rajoy and was met with his refusal, which served as a prelude to the processSince then, many politicians and analysts have considered that improving funding was the best way to silence the demands for sovereignty, despite the opposition that it also generates among some constitutionalists, tax experts and administration technicians. Neither the PSOE nor the PP have wanted to take on this demand, which, as has become clear in recent weeks —when the Government limited itself to talking about adapting funding to the “particularities” of Catalonia— is causing deep reservations and even open rejection among its territorial barons.

This is nothing new. When the PP and CiU agreed on the framework of the current financing model in 1996, the PSOE accused both parties of putting territorial peace at risk. The same thing happened, but with opposite positions, when the socialists improved this model even further at the request of the Catalan Tripartite. And in the last two years, political noise has once again surrounded decisions on pardons, the repeal of the crime of sedition and amnesty. “The fight generates attention and we live in the economy of attention, so you have to say it very loudly, because if not, you don’t exist,” says Oriol Bartomeus, researcher at the Institute of Political and Social Sciences of the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

From his perspective, the PSC-ERC agreement “is another step in the definition of a federal structure for Spain and, as always, with Catalonia paving the way and receiving blows.” For Bartomeus, the problem is that the step forward does not figure within a “general idea” about the country and that it has not been explained. “If you know how to explain things in a convincing way, people understand things, but they lack the courage to do so,” he says.

“This is the direction that Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE has taken since 2014, which has spoken of asymmetric and plurinational federalism. I don’t know why it is so surprising,” says Antón Losada, professor of Political Science at the University of Santiago de Compostela, who does not consider it to be just a concession out of necessity. His view is clear on the matter: Spain cannot be governed today without nationalism and “no nationalist party can give up on progress in self-government.” And he warns that as the Spanish political scene is currently set up, the PP will have no other option than to follow the same path opened by the PSOE if all the necessary legal modifications are achieved. For this reason, Javier Lorenzo, professor at the Carlos III University, also doubts that, once the new model for Catalonia and the modification of the common regime financing system have been approved, the PP will reverse it. “It can revise it, but to leave it very similar,” he argues. And he concludes: “The can of worms that were going to be opened one day or another has been opened, and now the question is to find the role that the State should play in this federal model.”

The role of the PP and Feijóo

One of the great Spanish paradoxes is that since the Transition, the major parties have focused on the political battle and have been unable to reach broad consensus on many of the basic issues, which is precisely the theoretical virtue of the two-party system. The major changes, according to various experts consulted, have come from the hand of minorities and the need to achieve majorities. “Once the can of worms is opened, everyone assumes that there is no turning back. And Alberto Núñez Feijóo has to say whether he refuses to enter into discussion of the model or whether he wants to influence the design of a new model that will have more money and may interest the communities in which he governs. The right is in a very complicated situation,” says Juan Rodríguez Teruel, professor of Political Science at the University of Valencia.

Andreu Mas-Colell, who lived through Rajoy’s rejection of the government in 2012 from the front line as Mas’s economic adviser, agrees with Miquel Puig on the end of this taboo. “It is the end of a centralised system to enter the federalising path,” says Mas-Colell, reluctant to use the word concert – “it is not convenient for us to associate ourselves with that term, because in Spain it is understood as not including solidarity,” he says – but who calls for taking advantage of the new step. “A door has opened that has been very difficult to open and now it has to be pushed all the way.” The road will be long, but the scenario, in his opinion, is now very different. “Taboos are taboos until they are no longer so, like the Generalitat having its own police or amnesty [a las personas juzgadas su participación en el proceso independentista]. It seems like the world is collapsing, but it isn’t.”

Rodríguez Teruel agrees: “Spanish politics, despite its polarisation, has the virtue of overcoming barriers that were stuck.” And he gives the example of amnesty. “We are digesting the consequences of the amnesty and almost no one is talking about it anymore. And now the same thing is happening with financing, with a change: and it is the positioning of the territorial leaders in the face of the future negotiation of the system that is going to take place. Because the result is not going to be the starting point, there is going to be a debate that is going to lead to a new model and not simply an incremental evolution. That could be the main positive contribution of this idea of ​​agreement.”

