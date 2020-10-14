Just one year ago, on October 14, 2019, the Second Criminal Chamber of the Spanish Supreme Court delivered its judgment in the trial of members of the government of the Generalitat of Catalonia and members of civil society. The events linked to the desire to organize a referendum in Catalonia on the independence of the region, which took place on October 1, 2017, had inflamed the Spanish political and judicial system. Without recalling all the facts that led to this extraordinary trial which was held in Madrid between February and June 2019, it is clear that today, one year after this verdict, the tremors are still felt both at the political and judicial levels. We were observers at this trial. We pointed out in the report that we published in October 2019 on the fidh.org site a certain number of points which made us conclude that this trial did not correspond to the international criteria of a fair trial.

Concerning prisoners, despite the heavy sentences handed down from nine to thirteen years in prison for the offense of sedition (a unique offense of its kind since there is no equivalent in other European countries, which explains why neither Belgium nor Germany did not accept the extradition of M. Puigdemont,), the judicial harassment did not cease. Some have been imprisoned since October 2017 (Jordi Cuixart, president of the Omnium association, Jordi Sanchez, president of the ANC association, Oriol Junqueras, vice-president of the Generalitat, and Joaquim Forn, member of the government) d ‘other members of the government, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Dolors Bassa, Josep Rull, and the President of Parliament, Carme Forcadell, since March 2018. They could however benefit from the conditions granted to each prisoner considered to be non-dangerous under a regime of semi-liberty which allows conditional outings three days a week to work, take care of associations or relatives, etc.

Throughout the year, contradictory decisions have followed one another; first granted, this day parole regime was subsequently refused. And, since the rise of the epidemic, the conditions of detention have tightened considerably (end of family visits and 20 hours of imprisonment per day in cells without exit). Only Carme Forcadell and Dolors Bassa benefit today from the system of day parole pending the appeal they have lodged.

Beyond the judicial sanction of the “trial”, it should be noted that criminal proceedings continue against those who, directly or indirectly, participated in this referendum. Several hundred school directors who had made their premises available on the day of the vote, civil servants, elected officials, members of the government are being prosecuted and risk either severe financial penalties or legal penalties which will be entered in their criminal records. ; this applies to the former police chief of Catalonia (Mossos d’Esquadra), Major Josep Lluis Trapero, also accused of sedition and who risks a sentence of eleven years in prison.

In our report, we raised the issue of the General Council of Judicial Power (CGPJ), the executive body of the judiciary, guarantor of its independence and functioning. Recent news has proven us right. The twenty members of the CGPJ assembly are appointed by the Parliament (10 are appointed by the Assembly and 10 are appointed by the Senate), therefore, the composition of the General Council of the Judiciary reflects the political composition. of the Assembly and the Senate. The term of office of Council members is five years. The last appointment of members dates back to November 13, 2013, the mandate of the 20 members ended on December 4, 2018. It should have been renewed at that time. The current CGPJ comes from the absolute majority of the Popular Party (PP) and this party has for two years prevented an agreement in the Congress of Deputies to make possible the renewal of the offices.

By observing Spanish political life, we can clearly see the difficulties of the current government of Pedro Sanchez in the face of the power of this “Poder Judicial”, the power of judges against political power.

For several weeks, a real standoff has pitted the government of Pedro Sanchez (PSOE, UP, IU) against the right PP and Ciudadanos. The CGPJ approved by an overwhelming majority the appointment to 6 key positions of judges against the advice of the government. These appointments will not be without influence on the next trials to come. It seems that there is a lot of emphasis on the political flaws in the management of the Catalan crisis, but we forget to talk about the weight of this judicial institution. The influence of the PP is still strong and it is not about to give up its place. It suffices to recall the words of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, MP of the Popular Party, who went so far as to assert that the “Judicial Poder” is the last bastion against progressivism…

The annual report of the European Union on the rule of law (September 2020) warned Spain about the politicization of the CGPJ, the difficulties are therefore evident today in the eyes of all. But judicial errors continue to accumulate. There is no proof of this except to speak of the dismissal of Quim Torra, elected president of the Generalitat, dismissed by the court for having displayed yellow laces in support of his prosecuted colleagues. Remaining voluntarily on a strictly legal level, we will gladly resume here the analysis of the professor of constitutional law of the University of Seville Javier Perez Royo in his daily newspaper article El Diaro (September 28, 2020).

According to him, the decision of the “Junta electoral”, an administrative body responsible for monitoring the smooth running of the electoral process, which ordered President Quim Torra to withdraw the marks of support for prisoners during the last electoral campaign, cannot be constitutive. of an offense of disobedience This can only be constituted if there is disobedience to a judicial decision. The Court of Justice of Catalonia, then the Supreme Court, purely endorsed the decision of the “Junta electoral”, but did not themselves issue a decision requesting the withdrawal of the support marks, which is a serious irregularity, contrary to to the Constitution. The offense of disobedience is not constituted, therefore the dismissal is irregular. The constitutional court will have to rule on the appeal brought by President Torra. The results are therefore mixed and above all the absence of a political settlement is worrying. Amnesty or pardon have fueled the debate, but no one is satisfied. In all cases, the European Court will be seized if the constitutional court does not give a favorable opinion, but the deadlines are long. In any case, it would be good if the government of Pedro Sanchez undertook to suppress the offenses of sedition and rebellion, which would have, through the effect of the immediate application of the softer criminal law, an effect immediate on the sentences handed down.

Dominique Noguères Vice-president of the League of Human Rights Alexandre Faro Lawyer at the Paris Court of Appeal