Catalonia finalizes more drastic measures for the entire population before the rise of infections, although the Government has not wanted to give details and hopes to announce them in the middle of this week. However, sources from the Department of Health have made it clear that they rule out a perimeter confinement.

The bad epidemiological data in the Vallès Occidental region (where there are two of the five most populated cities in Catalonia, Sabadell and Terrassa) have forced the Generalitat to decree special measures in order to try to curb infections, such as reducing the capacity from bars or from ceremonies like funerals. The acting president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, assured this Monday that the Government is studying more forceful responses, which will be known “in the coming days” and which will affect all Catalans. “Let’s help the health system to continue to respond,” has also requested the vice president.

The Generalitat has agreed this Monday with the 12 universities of the community to reduce face-to-face activity on campus and convert theoretical classes into virtual ones for 15 days. In principle, the decision does not affect practices or research. The measure, however, will become effective in the coming days, surely when it is approved by the Procicat (the body that manages the pandemic in Catalonia) and is published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat. The agreement seeks to “reduce the mobility of the university community.”

The acting president, Pere Aragonès, at the Executive meeting with the directors. In video, Aragonès announces that new measures are being considered.PHOTO AND VIDEO: EFE

Aragonès explained the measures that affect the Vallès together with the Minister of Health, Alba Vergès, during a visit to the laboratories of the Trias i Pujol hospital, in Badalona. Both have called for “slowing down” given the rise in the incidence of the virus in Catalonia. The affected municipalities are 15: Badia del Vallès, Barberà del Vallès, Castellar del Vallès, Castellbisbal, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Matadepera; Polinyà, Ripollet, Rubí, Sabadell, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Quirze del Vallès, Sentmenat, Terrassa and Viladecavalls.

The measures, approved by Procicat, the committee that pilots the pandemic in Catalonia, include reducing the capacity of religious services or funerals, in hotels and restaurants, by 50%, including terraces; eliminate consumption in bars and at one in the morning establishments have to close. The Generalitat “asks” people to stay at home as long as possible. The Government had already requested that these next two weeks give priority to teleworking and telematic classes at the university.

“The time has come when we have to sacrifice a part of social life,” asked Aragonès, who assured that the next few weeks will be key. “We will make difficult decisions, but the orders do not have to be published for them to be carried out. Let’s give up things like weekend getaways ”, he added.

The data on the evolution of the pandemic in Catalonia are not promising. According to Health statistics, in the last 24 hours there have been 1,845 new infections and 16 deaths. The risk of regrowth continues to rise and is already 311, an increase of more than 21 points compared to last Saturday. Since the pandemic began, a total of 159,885 PCR-confirmed positives have been reported. Health also reported that 71 people have had to be hospitalized (for a total of 873). There are 151 patients in ICUs, 15 more than the day before.

The virus has made it impossible for Aragonès and Vergés to accompany them, as planned, by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, since close contact with him has been positive for covid and, therefore, he must now remain isolated.

