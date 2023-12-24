The Llosa de Cavall reservoir, in Sant Llorenc de Morunys, in Lleida, at 20% of its capacity. Albert Garcia

There are words that have the capacity to stir up an entire territory. In the Terres de l'Ebre, talking about transfer implies activating the alarm button. The unanimity generated throughout the Ebro delta by the shielding of the river and its flow escapes neighborhoods, social classes or political affinities. The motto “lo riu és vida” (the river is life) stands the test of time as a slogan to claim that the water of the Ebro is the artery that makes the heart of the southern regions of Catalonia pump. A territory that carries a chronic feeling of grievance and that has raised its ears when warning that a shipment of water from the Ebro is coming to alleviate the restrictions suffered by Barcelona and the metropolitan area.

The alarms in the south of Catalonia have gone off as a result of two specific events. The first, the Government's announcement that the mechanisms are being prepared to provide water to Barcelona with ships when the capital enters the emergency phase due to drought. These ships would leave from Tarragona, where they would collect water from the Ebro, or from other points in Spain such as Mallorca or Murcia. But the plan that has really raised eyebrows is the technical proposal presented by several professional associations to establish a physical interconnection between the Ebro basin and the Ter-Llobregat basin, which supplies the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona. It has been of little use that the engineers who propose this interconnection argue that it should be used only in cases of emergency and maximum need. The fear in the Ebro regions is that it will end up being a permanent transfer that will end up decimating the delta area even more.

The delegate of the Generalitat in the Terres de l'Ebre, Albert Salvadó, has attested that we are entering swampy terrain: “A structural transfer from one basin to another is not the solution.” The Government, which controls the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), has tried to clarify its intentions to manage the lack of water. “The transfer (from the Ebro) is not on the table,” spokesperson Patrícia Plaja said on Tuesday, but she left the door open for the Ebro water to reach Barcelona by boat.

“They demonstrate great irresponsibility with the Terres de l'Ebre and with the management of the drought. The Generalitat uses a double message, trying to show kindness to the Terres de l'Ebre in terms of water management, while recovering the old transfer policies. We are outraged,” said Manolo Tomàs, spokesperson for the Platform in Defense of Ebre (PDE).

Esquerra Republicana is the first municipalist force in the southern regions and occupies various mayoralties on the banks of the river, such as Amposta, Xerta, Tivenys, Flix, Benissanet, Vinebre or Miravet. The Terres de l'Ebre are a fertile granary of votes for Esquerra and the Republican Party leaders assume that there are issues that must be dealt with carefully. One of them is the correbous and another, more indisputable, is the water of the Ebro. Lluís Salvadó, current president of the port of Barcelona and one of the people most trusted by Oriol Junqueras, the president of ERC, knows this well.

To minimize the impact that the transfer of water from the Ebro to Barcelona may have, the Government is putting on the table the option of using large cargo ships. The water would reach the port of Barcelona from the port of Tarragona, directed by Saül Garreta, a position also appointed by Esquerra Republicana. “There has been talk in this case about the entry of water into ships, but not about transfers,” admits the Government spokesperson.

He counselor of Climate Action, David Mascort, stated last month that “the easiest thing” to meet the water needs that Barcelona suffers is to bring water from Tarragona. Resorting to the provision of water by boat was already done during the 2008 drought. The Government also defends it now, as opposed to guaranteeing the supply with a 70 kilometer pipeline, between Tarragona and Barcelona. The work, which involves work worth 300 million euros, is the option proposed by different engineering colleges, which are maneuvering to take center stage in drought management.

The Generalitat considers that feeding the Ter-Llobregat basin with a fixed and definitive connection with the Ebro means crossing a red line, which would have severe consequences for the image of the Government and Esquerra in the south of Catalonia.

The precedent of the National Hydrological Plan (PHN) that the government of José María Aznar tried to promote, with the support of Jordi Pujol's Convergència i Unió, continues to serve as a warning. That plan proposed diverting water from the final stretch of the Ebro towards Murcia and southern Spain and unleashed a massive movement of popular rejection in the Terres de l'Ebre, while managing to gain many complicities. In March 2002, Barcelona hosted a demonstration against the PHN that brought together 400,000 people, according to the organizers. At the same time, another 40,000 people gathered in Zaragoza for the same reason.

The PHN marked a turning point for CiU and the PP in Terres de l'Ebre. Both parties were identified as those responsible for instigating the plundering of the Ebro water. Jordi Pujol has subsequently acknowledged that when in 2000 the then Minister of the Environment, Jaume Matas, suggested a large transfer of the Ebro, he interpreted it as opening an opportunity: “I saw the open sky.” Pujol has argued that the PHN “could not only definitively solve the water problem in the internal basins of Catalonia, but also give a boost to the development of the Terres de l'Ebre.” A forecast that was never fulfilled. “We did not know how to gauge the opposite reaction that the plan would provoke. It was not a technical error. It was a political and psychological mistake,” the former Catalan president later acknowledged, in one of the volumes of his memoirs.

