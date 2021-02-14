Shadowed by the corona pandemic, the people of Catalonia are electing a new regional parliament. The polling stations in the northeastern Spanish region opened at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and the first results were expected around midnight. The outcome of the election should be groundbreaking for the future of the Catalan independence movement. The two ruling parties are currently competing in Barcelona for the votes of those who want Catalonia to separate from Spain.

Around 5.5 million people were called to vote. Because of the corona pandemic, experts expected a low turnout of around 60 percent. In the last regional election in December 2017, around 80 percent of those eligible to vote in Catalonia participated.

In order to enable Covid-19 sufferers and people in corona quarantine to participate in the vote, a separate election time window between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. was created for them. In order to minimize the risk of the coronavirus spreading, the polling stations were also equipped with ventilation systems. Election workers were given antigen tests.

Because of the likely low turnout, observers expected a narrow election result. In opinion polls, the socialists backed by the central government in Madrid and the two parties involved in the regional government, both of which are in favor of the independence of Catalonia, were head to head.

It is extremely unlikely that one of the parties will succeed in winning an absolute majority of 68 parliamentary seats. A coalition will therefore probably be needed again. The election campaign was overshadowed by a bitter dispute between the two governing parties JxC and ERC, which currently occupy 70 seats in the regional parliament.

The disagreement within the regional government could help the former health minister Salvador Illa to victory. The socialist, supported by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, had distinguished himself through his corona crisis management.

The Catalans are deeply divided on the question of independence: in the latest opinion polls, almost 50 percent are against independence from Spain, and around 45 percent are in favor. (AFP)