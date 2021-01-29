The First Iberdrola sounds like sardana. The Catalan Football Federation has become this 2020-21 season in the territorial one that more players contributes to the highest female category with a total of 49. His presence is strong throughout the League. In fact, There is only one club that does not have a Catalan footballer in its ranks: Athletic Club, for obvious reasons. “They are a source of pride and satisfaction for a job done by so many people,” said the Catalan coach Xavi Llorens.

And it is that the Catalan entity, which promotes football and women’s futsal under the #ORGULLOSAS campaign since the 2017-18 campaign, has gone increasing federative licenses and the number of women’s teams on the basis year after year. In addition, Llorens highlights, the smallest already have references: “There are more and more girls who follow the daily life of Alexia Putellas, Vicky Losada, Marta Corredera, Marta Torrejón … We have very important footballers in Catalonia”.

Apart from those mentioned by the coach, there are a few more established Catalan footballers in the almighty Barça team, undefeated champion of the League last season and solo leader of this despite their five postponed games. Leila Ouahabi, Andrea Pereira, Aitana Bonmatí, the young Laia Codina, Jana Fernández, Bruna Vilamala …

“This data is the reflection that things are being done well in Catalonia, working women’s football well, “says Marta Corredera. The Real Madrid soccer player, a native of Tarrasa, also wanted to send a message of encouragement to the smallest in these times of coronavirus:” With the pandemic that we are living perhaps these are difficult times for grassroots football is not being played, but I think we should encourage and encourage these girls keep fighting for what they want. ”

For its part, Marta Perarnau, Betis defender, highlighted the effort made by the protagonists of women’s football, the players: “We, the soccer players, are also working hard, as are the institutions. I’m very happy about it. ”

Strong presence in the Spanish National Team

This dominance of Catalan football in the First Iberdrola is also reflected in the Spanish National Team, whose calls usually have a strong presence of footballers from that territory. In the last one, the match against Moldova in November, there were seven: Marta Corredera (Real Madrid), Andrea Pereira (Barça), Leila Ouahabi (Barça), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Laia Aleixandri (Atlético), Aitana Bonmatí (Barça), Alexia Putellas (Barça). Xavi Llorens himself says it: “We have very important footballers in Catalonia”,