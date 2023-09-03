Success of the British from the Aspar team who precedes Canet and Arenas. The World Championship leader earns more points on Tony, who is increasingly in crisis, and goes +22 in the standings. Tenth Vietti

Jake Dixon wins, Pedro Acosta extends at the top of the World Championship and Tony Arbolino, only 17th, crashes: here is the summary of the Moto2 GP of Catalonia on the Montmelò circuit. After a hard-fought race in the top positions, poleman Dixon prevailed over Aron Canet, vigorous until the end, but without the winning streak, and Albert Arenas, on his first podium in the category. The leader of the World Championship, Acosta, climbs up from ninth place on the grid, even takes the lead, but disunites in the final laps, finishing in sixth position. Not a sensational placement, behind Sergio Garcia and Manuel Gonzalez, but useful to shore up his ranking: with the 10 points conquered, in fact, the Spaniard of the Ajo team extends to +22 on a sadly 17th and still unrecognizable Tony Arbolino.

black moment — The Arbolino race started uphill, twentieth box on the grid, but after an encouraging start, 11th on the first lap, the Vds team rider couldn’t find the rhythm and closed almost 17″ from the top after another race that certified the his black moment. In the World Championship Arbolino remains the first pursuer of Acosta, at -22, but Dixon, at -44 from the leader, can undermine him. Tenth place for Calestino Vietti, winner in Austria: first and only Italian in the points.

Dixon got off to a good start in the race, but after a few laps Gonzalez took the lead in a fight that also included Canet, who became the leader in the middle of the race. Acosta's ascent seems to direct the race, but Canet and Dixon reply to the lunge. The turning point was 5 laps away: Acosta slipped from first to fifth place and the fight for victory narrowed down to Dixon and Canet. The Briton starts the last lap in the lead and maintains his position until the finish line despite the determination of the Spaniard, beaten by 2 tenths of a second. Excellent podium in Arenas.