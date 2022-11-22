The lack of rain has forced the Generalitat to take severe measures. The Government announced this Tuesday that it has raised the drought alert level for all of Barcelona and its metropolitan area and some 500 municipalities, which make up 80% of the population of Catalonia. In such a way, that as of this coming Friday, the Catalan community will be affected by the restrictions that the Catalan Government has adopted to deal with the drought.

The limitations, for the moment, do not reach citizens in domestic use, but will be focused on the agricultural, industrial and recreational spheres, in the case of private swimming pools and gardens and fountains. The industrial sector will have to reduce water consumption by 5%, while the agricultural sector will suffer a 25% restriction. The Government has ruled out from the outset going to an even more severe phase, which would imply restricting consumption at home, as happened in 2008.

Of course, the Catalan administration has called on citizens to be aware that the drought is going to last and that in the future it will get even worse, so it is necessary to “avoid wasting a single drop of water.” “It will take months, if not years, to be able to forget about this concept of drought. You have to internalize it”, said the spokesperson for the Government, Patrícia Plaja. The reservoirs that supply the Barcelona area are at 34% of their capacity and no rain is expected in the coming weeks.