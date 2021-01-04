A user of residences is vaccinated in Badalona. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Catalonia will begin the January slope with new restrictions, after the relative truce that the Government has given to the economic sectors during the Christmas period, despite the fact that epidemiological indicators have been steadily worsening since the December bridge. The Catalan Government has approved this Monday that, as of Thursday, January 7 and for a period of 10 days, mobility between municipalities is restricted except for educational and work reasons. In addition to the municipal closure, the Government will prevent the opening of shopping centers, and only essential stores will be able to open on the weekend. The objective of the Catalan Executive is to stop the spread of the covid-19 virus, which is advancing in the community and the main indicators worsen every day.

This Monday, the data provided by the Department of Health of the Generalitat show that the speed of transmission of the virus (the Rt) has increased from 1.11 points yesterday to 1.27 today. The risk of regrowth also rises, up to 500 points, this being very high, while the hospital pressure continues to increase, which is already very high: there are 2,084 people admitted to Catalan hospitals, of which 392 are in ICUs. “We are in a situation of sustained growth since the December bridge, not exponential, but very sustained,” said the General Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon.

Argimon, who has accompanied the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, and the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, in the presentation of the new measures, has called for “slowing down the country” and has assured that in the current situation it is necessary “not to stop the virus, but to stop it.” The Minister of Health has admitted that these restrictions are not enough to reduce the impact of the pandemic, but that a balance had been sought with the economic sectors, “which have suffered a lot and needed to be given air.” For this reason, he explained, the measures will come into force from January 7, and not before, despite the epidemiological situation. The objective, according to Argimon, is to apply forceful measures in a short period of time, of 10 days, so that the activity can be reopened as of January 18.

The mobility restrictions will be based on the perimeter confinement of all Catalan municipalities: you will not be able to leave the municipality of residence if it is not with a justification for reasons of work, schooling, medical reasons or care for dependency. In addition, restrictions on activity will also be implemented: shopping centers must be fully closed all week. The rest of the stores may open, from Monday to Friday, if they do not exceed 400 square meters. However, all non-essential stores will be closed on the weekend to avoid crowds, and only essential stores will be open. This will have a very direct impact on the sales season that usually begins just after Three Kings Day.

Restoration, hospitality and culture continue with the restrictions that are already in force: bars and restaurants closed except for breakfast and lunch, and cultural activities at 50% of the capacity as long as they do not exceed 1,000 attendees. The Government has assured that it is working on a program of economic compensation measures for the affected sectors, which will be announced in the next few hours.

Until now, in Catalonia there were municipal mobility restrictions on weekends and regional from Monday to Thursday. The measures had been relaxed during Christmas, since free movement was allowed throughout the community to visit relatives or even to go sightseeing if a hotel reservation was available. Only movements to and from the Cerdanya and Ripollès regions were restricted, measures that will decline on the 7th when the ten-day municipal confinement comes into force throughout Catalonia.

The data on the epidemiological evolution of the coronavirus show that the third wave of the pandemic is beginning to be a reality. In the last 24 hours, Catalonia has reported 1,319 new infections and 32 deaths. They are less than those reported the day before, but the evolution of the last days and the other indicators show that the pandemic is advancing without brake. A fact that confirms this is the percentage of positivity obtained in diagnostic tests by PCR and antigens, which in recent days has been increasing and stands at 9.51%, four points more since December 21.

This situation puts more pressure on hospitals (144 people have been admitted in the last 24 hours), especially on critical beds (seven in the last day). The regions of greatest concern are Cerdanya and Ripollès, which, despite having been confined to the perimeter since December 20, are still on high alert, and Conca de Barberà, with a very high risk of regrowth. The city of Barcelona has a regrowth risk of 476 points and a Rt of 1.21.

Regarding the progress of the vaccination campaign, Health data show that 8,293 vaccines have been given until Monday (just 14% of the 60,000 that Catalonia received last week) and that this Sunday only 519 doses were administered.