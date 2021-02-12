The government of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia in Spain considers it necessary to expand the list of vaccines used in the European Union against coronavirus at the expense of the Russian drug Sputnik V.

Catalan authorities believe that in this way it is possible to accelerate the pace of vaccination, reports RIA News…

There are currently three EU-approved coronavirus vaccines in use in Spain: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

An article was published in the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph today, which said that the approval of “Sputnik V” in the European Union was already “within reach.”

The publication noted that the drug created by Russian scientists turned out to be one of the most effective and safest on Earth.

The use of “Sputnik V” has already been approved in 27 countries. Among them are Argentina, Serbia, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Tunisia, Mexico, Montenegro and Kazakhstan.