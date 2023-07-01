If May was the month that marked the beginning of the end of the great drought of 2008 in Catalonia, the month of June 2023 has been the shock that has broken the trend of the longest period with a lack of rain in the century. From the Government they consider saved the most catastrophic scenario for this summer of which they had been alerted in March, when the reserves stood at 25% and the state of exceptionality was declared, the phase prior to the emergency, when water cuts are applied domestic. The intense and repeated rains that have fallen throughout this June in the headwaters of the rivers have increased the water reserves of the Ter-Llobregat system by 6% during a period in which they tend to drop. This removes the emergency scenario that the Government planned to declare at the end of summer, and which will now be postponed for at least “weeks or months”, depending on consumption and rainfall this summer, warn Government sources.

The Government’s worst fears have receded, they acknowledge from the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), the highest body in water management of the Generalitat, when least expected: in June, a generally dry month and in which the accumulated reserves in February, March and April (this extremely dry year) they begin to fall. Thus, logic indicated that the extreme lack of rain would continue and a very compromised situation would be reached already at the beginning of summer. But it has not been that way.

The Sau reservoir, on March 15 and June 30. Gianluca Battista / Albert Garcia

ACA sources insist that the rains that fell in June, which in some points have accumulated up to 100 liters per square meter in a few hours, do not solve the worst drought that Catalonia has experienced since there are records (1905), but without doubt they move away from the most pessimistic scenarios. Thus, it is believed that a “relatively normal” summer is guaranteed, although they warn that it will also depend on water consumption not skyrocketing. All in all, the seasonal forecasts for July, August and September of the Meteorological Service of Catalonia (Meteocat) foresee a quarter with above-average rainfall.

Rosa Pruna, rancher and president of the Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja), admits that the latest rainfall “have been good” for the fruit trees that were the biggest losers with the drought. “On the other hand, we have never seen rains like this in a month of June and this water affects the harvesting of the cereal. With the lack of rain, the wheat grew very little and now that it has to be collected it gets wet and can become covered in fungus”, laments Pruna. The farmer maintains that the rains are uneven throughout Catalonia and there are areas “like the Penedès” where the lack of water is affecting the vineyard.

Pere Roqué is a farmer and president of Asaja in Lleida: “We are very hopeful with these latest rains. In April it was decided to close the canals to irrigation and since then the fruit trees have only been irrigated twice. Next week we have the third. If the rising water in the swamps allows us to water five or six more, not only will we have saved the trees but also part of the harvest. We will lose much less money than we thought.” A few hours after pronouncing these words, the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation announced this Thursday an increase in water for irrigation with 50 cubic hectometres for the Urgell canal and an additional 15 cubic hectometres for supplies.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Vegetation in the Sau reservoir, this Friday: a green image that has not been seen for weeks in this reservoir in Catalonia. albert garcia

At the beginning of May, the farmers who feed from the Urgell canal declared the harvest to be lost and assured that 164 million euros would be lost. If, in addition, water was not provided to the fruit trees and the trees died, the losses were valued at 764 million only in the trees of the Urgell canal. The president of the Irrigation Community of the Canals d’Urgell, Amadeu Ros, now assures that the forecasts will not be fulfilled. “The rains have saved the trees. It is possible that we will save a good part of the harvest ”, he maintains.

If the weather forecasts for the next quarter are met and there is no consumption lag, it could reach the end of summer with a volume of dammed water equal to or greater than now (30%). A huge respite considering that the forecasts that the Government handled in March were that they could be below 17%, at which time the emergency situation and the water cuts would be declared.

It is expected that next Tuesday, after the weekly meeting of the Government, the spokesperson for the Government, Patricia Plaja, and the director of the ACA, Samuel Reyes, give an account of the update of the data. No change is expected, however, in the drought declaration phase despite the fact that reserves are currently 5% above the 25% barrier, which marks the alert phase; nor that consumption limitations be relaxed (such as lifting the total ban on watering gardens or reducing the restriction on irrigation from 40% to 25%). This decision will not be made, they explain from the ACA, until the volumes are clearly stabilized. And they add that the scarcity of water in the community cannot be considered overcome until 60% of reserves are reached, a scenario that is still very far away. Nor is it expected that the El Prat desalination plant, which has been in full operation for a year, will reduce its production rate.

The last rains that have fallen in June, moreover, have been much more effective than those that already fell in May. The surroundings of reservoirs and rivers are green again, with the humid terrain. This is so thanks to the fact that the May rains managed to moisten thirsty land and now the water fallen from the sky more easily reaches the rivers, which have significantly increased their flow and send more water to the main reservoirs. The flow of the Ter, which supplies the Sau and Susqueda reservoirs (the two with the largest capacity) has shot up at times to 150 cubic meters per second during some episodes of rain. Thus, the volumes that have been going down for weeks, regardless of whether it rains or not, triple in some areas what they were at the beginning of May. This means that the flow rate increases much more easily when water falls. The flow of the Llobregat, which supplies the Baells reservoir, has also increased.

The recovery during the last weeks is very visible in the Sau reservoir. The reservoir, whose water was transferred to neighboring Susqueda to prevent it from rotting, has gone from 6% at the beginning of May to the current 31.4%. It already even exceeds the percentage of Susqueda (29.5%). The ruins of the town buried decades ago after the construction of the dam have been covered with water these days and now only its Romanesque church remains uncovered.

Compared to the hydrographic basins of the Peninsula, the Catalan basin has been one of those that has benefited the most from the June storms. In May, the hydrographic system of the internal basins was the second with the lowest volume of dammed water, only behind the Guadalquivir (today at 23.6%). Now, the Catalan has become the fourth (also above Guadiana and Guadalete-Barbate). Although it is still well below the Spanish average (47%).

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter