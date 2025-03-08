The Catalan Government asked this Saturday to the Adif railway manager and a meeting to be held tomorrow in Barcelona of high level to search for solutions that are applied “from Monday” to the situations generated by the repeated incidents recorded in the railway network of Catalonia.

The Minister of Territory, Sílvia Paneque, has informed of that call requested today by the Catalan government in statements to the media after the incident there have been after half past six in the morning today in the high -speed exit tunnel of the Sants station, in Barcelona, ​​where 403 passengers have had to be evicted of a convoy that has just left to Madrid.

This incident adds to yesterday’s rail chaosafter another 900 travelers were also evacuated from a train from Rodalies in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), to the problems on Monday at stations in the province of Tarragona trying to replace the annulled trains for months for works in the Roda de Berà tunnel, and the accident of Ribes de Freser (Girona).

Peneque has indicated that the necessary works in Roda de Berà, the construction of the new Barcelona station in Sagrera and the projected works to double the R-3, which should have been undertaken years ago years ago“they are tensioning the system” Catalan Railway, which has resulted in user’s fed up.

The Minister has stressed that it is essential to give “urgent and effective answers” When these incidents occur, which understands that they can be produced by the necessary investments in the works or by accidents, measures among which it has requested more informants for travelers.

Regarding this morning’s incident, the Minister explained that it is looking at whether the fall in tension in a catenary has caused the heavy rains of the last hours in Barcelona or the own train affected in contact with the aforementioned catenary.