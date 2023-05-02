Home page World

The new catalog of fines in Austria provides for some changes. In particular, the penalties for using a mobile phone while driving are becoming significantly more expensive.

Munich/Vienna – Anyone who uses their mobile phone while driving or does not follow the safety precautions must expect high fines. In Germany, motorists pay a fine of at least 128.50 euros for using their mobile phones and collect one point in Flensburg. In Austria, the penalty has so far been well below the German penalty: only 50 euros were due for drivers who were caught typing or using the phone while driving. However, that is about to change.

Catalog of fines in Austria with new penalties: It costs 140 euros to be flashed with a mobile phone

According to the authorities, more than 130,000 drivers were caught with their mobile phones in Austria last year. This number needs to be reduced. Because the risk of accidents increases enormously when using a smartphone or other technical device – according to the Allianz Center for Technology even by around 50 percent.

New mobile phone fines in Austria:

Cell phone use while driving 100 euros Flashed with cellphone in hand 140 euros Ridden without a seat belt or helmet 35-100 euros

According to the new catalog of fines, drivers in Austria will have to pay 100 euros in the future if they are caught with a mobile phone while driving – even if they are standing at the traffic light with the engine running. Getting caught in a speed trap with a smartphone is even more expensive: it can now cost drivers 140 euros instead of the previous 72 euros if they are flashed while on the phone without a hands-free system.

Austria adjusts penalties in the catalog of fines: Looking at the cell phone can be dangerous

One also shows how dangerous it can be to use a mobile phone while driving Study by ADAC and ÖAMTC (Automobile club in Austria). In various tests, they found that the driving style was significantly more restless when using the cell phone – the speed limit varied greatly and, of course, we often looked away from the road. In addition, the study participants crossed the middle line several times and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

Penalties for driving without a helmet in the catalog of fines in Austria: Even more expensive in the event of a complaint

But not only the use of a smartphone at the wheel entails risks: Failure to comply with safety measures can also mean the difference between life and death in an accident. In addition to higher penalties for using a mobile phone while driving, the new catalog of fines in Austria also provides for a higher fine for driving without a seat belt in the car or without a protective helmet on a motorcycle or moped. In the event of an offense, 50 euros are due immediately instead of the previous 35 euros. If a report is issued, drivers must expect a fine of up to 100 euros.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, a special speed camera was used as a test to prevent the use of smartphones while driving. However, there are not only penalties for drivers of cars or motorcycles – passers-by can also influence traffic, so that they too must expect penalties for administrative offences. (tt/dpa)