Catalina Usme was left with nothing and exploded with defeat

The Colombian team lost to debutant Morocco in the last game of the group stage, in which the Moroccans went ahead with a goal from Anissa Lahmari in a second play after a penalty in the first half, but, despite the defeat, the coffee makers go to the round of 16 of the women’s World Cup.

Catalina Usme She was one of the few players from Colombia who stood out in the game and spoke out.

target intact

The defeat. “Good team, we did everything to overcome it, but that’s the beauty of football. What can be won They slapped us and that’s better.”



What happened? “You can’t be defeatist when you lose. You have to be measured in defeat and in victory. The goal was achieved.”



The match. “We had a bad first half, it is a reality. In the second we had another arrangement. If one entered the field knowing what was going to happen, then what for?

what’s coming. “There are moments to think and it came to us. They put together a good block. The bands covered us. We took care of the yellow cards, but it was about deciphering the game and we did it. We had chances to score, but we have to take it in the best way”.



Jamaica: “He is a tough opponent. Here we all saw the same objective and I still believe that we came to play seven games out of seven and we are going for the title”.

