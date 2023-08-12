Catalina Usme: “The objective does not change, we want to be world champions”

The Colombian attacker Catalina Usme assured this Saturday that despite losing 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup with England, the team’s goal -which is to be world champions- does not change and said that his country will try again to fulfill it in four years.

“The goal doesn’t change, the goal is to be world champions. This time it didn’t happen, but the goal doesn’t change at all. This is a wonderful group that has to return to represent the country in the best way, I’m leaving happy with what we were able to build”, the 33-year-old told reporters after the match.

Usme, Colombia’s all-time top scorer with 52 goals, said that for the most veteran it is difficult to be eliminated from the World Cup in a duel in which they had an “opportunity to reverse.”

“I think they scored two goals for us that they hadn’t scored against us in the entire World Cup because we had been very solid, but hey, that’s football,” said the América de Cali striker, adding: “We have to get up again, tomorrow we’ll go back to smile and enjoy again”.

Catalina Usme wants to continue playing with the National Team

The attacker hopes that this will not be her last World Cup, although she is aware that everything will depend on how she arrives at the 2027 event, in which she will be 37 years old. “I would like to think that I still have another World Cup but this is soccer, this is a competitive sport, and the one that is best should always be there,” she said.

Finally, he assured that Colombia must change its mentality and think big, as did this team that, despite not arriving as a favorite, was close to qualifying for the semifinals.

“We have to change our mentality, we cannot be poor when it comes to dreaming big, we cannot be mediocre when it comes to preparing,” he concluded.

with Efe

