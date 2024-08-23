Catalina usme She had a pending chapter in her career: playing in Europe. She will begin writing it very soon: the all-time top scorer of the Colombian women’s national team signed with Galatasaray of Turkey.

Usme, born in Marinilla (Antioquia) 34 years ago, signed for one year with the Turkish champion and will be the second Colombian player in the women’s league in that country, after goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba settled her contract with Besiktas.

Catalina Usme had plans to play in Europe

Of the historic generation of the ‘Powerpuff Girls’, Usme was one of the few who had not gone abroad. She played in her early years with Formas Íntimas, a club with which she reached the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2013, and then she got involved with the América de Cali project, where she played from 2017 to 2023.

Catalina Usme, captain of America. Photo:EFE Share

After that, she accepted an offer from Pachuca of Mexico and now she is going to Turkey with several records on her resume: she is the top scorer for the Colombian National Team, with 59 goals; the top scorer in the history of the Women’s Copa Libertadores, with 34 goals, and the top scorer in the Colombian League, with 67 goals.

Catalina Usme Photo:James Ross. Efe Share

The representation of Colombian football played by women in Europe continues to grow, with notable names such as Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Mayra Ramírez (Chelsea), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton), Catalina Pérez (Werder Bremen), Ana María Guzmán (Bayern Munich), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), and now, with new names such as Usme, Córdoba and Manuela Paví, who this week signed with West Ham.

