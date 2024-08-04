Catalina Usme has had a long career with the Colombian women’s national team and has been a key part of its growth. She made her debut with the national team at the age of 16, at the 2006 Copa América.

According to the criteria of

After 18 years of career with the National Team, Usme, 34 years old, She is the team’s all-time top scorer, and by far: she reached 59 goals with which he scored against France in Colombia’s first match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

However, Usme did not show his best game in these tournaments and also missed the first shot in the tiebreaker against the world champion, Spain, which led to the elimination of the team led by Angelo Marsiglia, who had a two-goal advantage at one time.

Colombian women’s team Photo:EFE Share

The criticism against Usme on social media has been fierce and many, in addition to his performance, reminded him of his statements in which he denies the existence of a veto against Yoreli Rincón, who has not been called up to the national team since the 2018 Copa América.

Catalina Usme vented on her social networks after the elimination.

This Sunday, Usme wrote a message on his Instagram account in which he expressed his support for the elimination and apologized for the criticism.

“Yes, I failed. I accept those criticisms with love because all they do is make me want to be better and get up stronger. Messages full of love and support are my band-aid for the soul, THANK YOU FOR BEING THERE.”wrote the captain of the National Team.

“I am absolutely certain that I gave my best, that I made the most of it, that I gave 100% of my capacity. The national team is my cure, it is my refuge, it is my safe place. Thanks to this amazing team for everything we have experienced. And as my brothers say, ‘when it is darkest, it is because dawn is about to break,'” he added.

“Nobody knows what lies behind each athlete, so I honor with love what I have experienced these last 7 months, they have been a tremendous learning experience,” he insisted, and thanked his family.

Several of her teammates, such as goalkeeper Katherine Tapia and full-back Manuela Vanegas, and others who also played for the national team, such as Nicole Regnier and Diana Celis, sent messages of support to Usme, as did former soccer players such as Wason Rentería and even athletes from other disciplines, such as volleyball player María Alejandra Marín.

SPORTS

More Sports News