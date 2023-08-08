Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Catalina Usme makes Colombia dream: see her great goal vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Catalina Usme makes Colombia dream: see her great goal vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Catalina Usme, the heroine of Colombia! | TimeUse me.

The experienced forward scored the goal that is putting the Selection in the quarterfinals.

Catalina Usmethe experienced striker who never fails, was in charge of scoring the first goal of Colombia vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup.

For now, her goal is giving the country its first step to the quarterfinals of the most important women’s soccer tournament on the planet.

(LIVE | Colombia goes up against Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup).

Great goal from Colombia!

Photo:

Frank Fife. AFP and Mark Evans. efe

After a first half fought in the middle of the field, Colombia managed to reach the goal at the start of the second half.

At minute 51, after a majestic assist from Ana María Guzmán, Catalina Usme controlled and defined with the authority of the team’s top scorer.

The ‘9’ from América de Cali became the first player to score against Jamaica in the tournament.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Catalina #Usme #Colombia #dream #great #goal #Jamaica #Womens #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Yango Taxis | The personal data of Finnish Yango customers will soon end up in the possession of the Russian security service FSB

Yango Taxis | The personal data of Finnish Yango customers will soon end up in the possession of the Russian security service FSB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result