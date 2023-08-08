Catalina Usme makes Colombia dream: see her great goal vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The experienced forward scored the goal that is putting the Selection in the quarterfinals.
Catalina Usmethe experienced striker who never fails, was in charge of scoring the first goal of Colombia vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup.
For now, her goal is giving the country its first step to the quarterfinals of the most important women’s soccer tournament on the planet.
(LIVE | Colombia goes up against Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup).
Great goal from Colombia!
After a first half fought in the middle of the field, Colombia managed to reach the goal at the start of the second half.
At minute 51, after a majestic assist from Ana María Guzmán, Catalina Usme controlled and defined with the authority of the team’s top scorer.
The ‘9’ from América de Cali became the first player to score against Jamaica in the tournament.
