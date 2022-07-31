Catalina Usme: ‘For me, we achieved it, beyond the result’

Catalina Usme was left without the possibility of celebrating the women’s Copa América title, but in his words the satisfaction of what the Colombian National Team has achieved remains.

Despite losing 1-0 to Brazil in Bucaramanga in the final, Colombia achieved the other goals it had set for itself, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What did Catalina Usme have written on her hand?

Catalina had the word “Champions” marked on her left hand, and that’s how she felt, despite the defeat.

“We believed in the beauty of the dreams we had, we believed that we were going to achieve it. For me we achieved it, beyond the result, because making a team like Brazil look bad is not easy and today in most passages they looked very bad and they looked ugly”, Usme told Win Sports.

Catalina Usme scored Colombia’s first goal.

“For us what we have done today is satisfactory, what we have been building as a team. We’ve come a long way.” added the top scorer of the National Team in history.

“This is not meritorious, it is the moment in which life and God have prepared us to celebrate, but today I celebrate, I celebrate that we have a wonderful team, a lot of extraordinary girls and that they have an exceptional future”, concluded the experienced player.

What is coming for Catalina Usme in the coming months

Usme, in addition to thinking about the World Cup and the Olympics, is now getting ready to fulfill another pending dream, to win the women’s Copa Libertadores with América de Cali. She has already reached a final, which she lost against Ferroviaria.

