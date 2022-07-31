Catalina Usme: ‘For me, we achieved it, beyond the result’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Catalina Usme (11), in action against Brazil in the final.
Raul Grove. AFP
Catalina Usme (11), in action against Brazil in the final.
The historical scorer of the National Team, proud of the match they played against Brazil.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 30, 2022, 09:29 PM
Catalina Usme was left without the possibility of celebrating the women’s Copa América title, but in his words the satisfaction of what the Colombian National Team has achieved remains.
Despite losing 1-0 to Brazil in Bucaramanga in the final, Colombia achieved the other goals it had set for itself, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
What did Catalina Usme have written on her hand?
Catalina had the word “Champions” marked on her left hand, and that’s how she felt, despite the defeat.
“We believed in the beauty of the dreams we had, we believed that we were going to achieve it. For me we achieved it, beyond the result, because making a team like Brazil look bad is not easy and today in most passages they looked very bad and they looked ugly”, Usme told Win Sports.
“For us what we have done today is satisfactory, what we have been building as a team. We’ve come a long way.” added the top scorer of the National Team in history.
“This is not meritorious, it is the moment in which life and God have prepared us to celebrate, but today I celebrate, I celebrate that we have a wonderful team, a lot of extraordinary girls and that they have an exceptional future”, concluded the experienced player.
What is coming for Catalina Usme in the coming months
Usme, in addition to thinking about the World Cup and the Olympics, is now getting ready to fulfill another pending dream, to win the women’s Copa Libertadores with América de Cali. She has already reached a final, which she lost against Ferroviaria.
SPORTS
July 30, 2022, 09:29 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Catalina #Usme #achieved #result
Leave a Reply