Although his future is a complete unknown, the only certainty for Catalina Usme is that he is part of the select group of finalists who will compete for the prestigious award for 'Queen of America' delivered by the newspaper The Country of Uruguay.

It may be of interest to you: Junior breaks the market with a stellar signing from Brazil: the signature and presentation are missing

The soccer player of the Colombian women's team and América de Cali She is one of the four candidates to be crowned the best player in South America in 2023 after having a stellar performance.

Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

Catalina will compete hand in hand for the prize with the Brazilians Millene, Corinthians player, Priscilla, Inter de Porto Alegre footballer, and Bia Zaneratto, who defends Palmeiras.

The aforementioned newspaper described her like this: “The remaining (finalist) (Catalina Usme), precisely, is from one of the countries that has grown the most for some time, such as Colombia. The soccer of the South American country, which went further in the last Women's World Cup, By reaching the quarterfinals, he counts on the soccer player Catalina Usme as the remaining finalist with aspirations for consecration. The player of America of Cali, who was in the World Cup, seeks to continue with the coffee streak after what Caicedo achieved.

Read here: Teo Gutiérrez and affected woman make radical decision after sexual harassment case

Precisely, the 34-year-old player wants to inherit the position she is going to leave vacant. Linda Caicedo, who She was crowned the 'Queen of America' in 2022, but this year she is not even among the nominees.

It is the second time that Catalina Usme has been nominated for one of the most prestigious women's awards on the continent. In 2021, in the first edition of the award, she was very close to taking the crown and finished second, being surpassed by the Brazilian Tamiresjust for one vote.

For now, Catalina hopes to close 2023 with the award that will be presented next Sunday, December 31, when the official vote of more than 250 journalists who work at the newspaper is known. The Country of Uruguay.

Future away from América de Cali?

Catalina Usme, who this season He scored 11 goals in the Women's League and three in the Copa Libertadores with América de Cali, His future is not assured at the Valle del Cauca club and there is speculation about a possible divorce.

Usme, at 34 years old, could take flight and leave the scarlet team, with which she has been a great scorer in the local league.

Also: These are the highest-rated teams and players in the League: there are surprises

According to press reports, Catalina Usme would have a tempting offer from Mexican soccer, specifically from the club Pachuca to participate in the BBVA MX Women's League.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO