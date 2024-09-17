The country is trying to turn the page on the elimination of Colombia U-20 National Team of the World Championship of the category at the hands of Netherlands in the penalty shoot-out.

According to the criteria of

Since last Sunday, words of encouragement have been heard for the players, who gave their all on the court and left the tournament before the semi-finals.

Turn the page

“Encouraged by a crowd that filled the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali, Colombia scored with Karla Torres (13) and Linda Caicedo (62), while for the Netherlands Fleur Stoit (37) and Inske Weiman (85) scored,” said the AFP agency.

She added: “The Dutch will face the winner of the match between Japan and Spain in the semi-finals, which also took place on Sunday. Colombia’s first goal came from a play initiated by Linda Caicedo, who shot hard just a few metres from the opponent’s area.”

Catalina Usme She is one of the leading players in the senior team and spoke about the current situation of women’s football in the country after the elimination.

“To all those who speak without knowing everything that lies behind each player, THANK YOU, your comments make us stronger. I would like to see you representing your country in this great way,” Usme wrote on his social networks.

“I admire you deeply, and remember that football gives you revenge. Keep going strong, and prepare better every day because we are on the right path,” added the player.

And he concluded: “The day of glory will come, and we will enjoy it like never before. Thank you for always giving your best and even more, and a thousand thanks to all the people who filled the stadiums, thank you for your energy, you are incredible.”

Sports