In the midst of the joy and dance of her companions, Catalina Usme, one of the guides of the Colombian Women’s National Team, the team’s historic goalscorer, took the victory against Germany with a cool head.

Colombia beat Germany 2-1 this Sunday, two-time world champion and one of the candidates to win the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The result is the most important milestone in the team’s history, but Usme wants to go much further.

Catalina gathered the entire team in the middle of the pitch at the Sydney stadium and spoke to them, joyfully, but also firmly: the topic cannot stop at this meeting.

“In the experience I’ve had in football, victory is nice, but it has two moments, and one of them is very dangerous, because it perhaps leads you to imagine things in your head that have not happened,” Usme explained in the mixed zone. .

“I told them that as a team we had achieved it, we took a big step today, as a team we celebrate it but as a team we had to appease ourselves: we didn’t come here to beat Germany, we came here to win the World Cup. I tried to control the euphoria that was there at the moment a bit, I let them celebrate, but I have always said that victory lasts five minutes and defeat too”, added the team leader.

Colombia has not yet mathematically secured its qualification to the round of 16, although it took a very important step this Sunday. Only a hecatomb would leave her out of the World Cup in the group stage.

“We have to continue, we have a long journey, with Morocco we have to revalidate this. There are seven games that we came to play. We are going game by game, not believing that because we beat Germany we already did the job”, Usme pointed out.

The historical striker of the Colombian Women’s League also highlighted the high level that the team is experiencing.

“There is a bit of everything, this has a physical part, because we are very well physically; It has a mental part, because we feel that sportingly we are all in a magnificent moment, from the tactical, strategic. As a team I feel that we are in a special moment,” he expressed.

‘I don’t give a c… and a half that it’s Germany’

Usme also revealed the words that he said to the group before the game. “When we went out onto the field, I told them, I don’t care if it’s Germany, we have the same abilities, the same conditions, we’re 11 against 11, We fight well at the top, we fight well below, if we have to fight we fight and when we have to play we play,” he recalled.

