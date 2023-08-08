Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Catalina Usme breaks down in tears: heartfelt tears of the figure of Colombia in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
Catalina Usme breaks down in tears: heartfelt tears of the figure of Colombia in the World Cup

The top scorer could not control the emotion. Usme announced: ‘Colombia wants more’.

Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0a team that had not conceded goals in the tournament.

(Colombia beats Jamaica and makes history in the Women’s World Cup! Relive the great goal).

It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a major women’s soccer tournament, and now they will face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday.

Catalina Usme scored the goal in the 51st minute that broke the Jamaican spell of keeping a clean sheet in its first three games, after receiving a cross from the youngster Ana María Guzmán. Then, after the game, the emotion was immeasurable.

Usme’s history tears

“We want to continue making history. We want to advance further. Colombia wants more and we are going to do everything for our goal”said Usme, at the end of the commitment.

Then, it was recorded on the broadcast, her tears were uncontrollable.

“Now we’re going to England. This team is wonderful, I want to be here with them, we have to keep dreaming, this team has what,” Usme announced.

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

