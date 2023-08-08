Catalina Usme breaks down in tears: heartfelt tears of the figure of Colombia in the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Catalina Usme.
Screenshot Directv, EFE
Catalina Usme.
The top scorer could not control the emotion. Usme announced: ‘Colombia wants more’.
Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0a team that had not conceded goals in the tournament.
(Colombia beats Jamaica and makes history in the Women’s World Cup! Relive the great goal).
It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a major women’s soccer tournament, and now they will face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday.
Catalina Usme scored the goal in the 51st minute that broke the Jamaican spell of keeping a clean sheet in its first three games, after receiving a cross from the youngster Ana María Guzmán. Then, after the game, the emotion was immeasurable.
(Catalina Usme made Colombia dream: see her great goal vs. Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup).
Usme’s history tears
“We want to continue making history. We want to advance further. Colombia wants more and we are going to do everything for our goal”said Usme, at the end of the commitment.
Then, it was recorded on the broadcast, her tears were uncontrollable.
“Now we’re going to England. This team is wonderful, I want to be here with them, we have to keep dreaming, this team has what,” Usme announced.
*With AFP
