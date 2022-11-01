She was only 23 years old when she became known for starring in the film María full of grace, the same one that earned her an Oscar nomination in 2014 and made her the first Colombian actress to do so. Since then, Catherine Sandino He began a career in the United States where he has participated in several television series and movies. She now reappears as the protagonist of the suspense series ‘From’, from Universal TV where she plays Tabhita Mattews, a woman who, along with her family, is trapped in a town of terror. “She is a mother who has lost a son, who is not doing very well in her marriage and, suddenly, they find themselves stuck in a town with no way out. And it’s up to them to deal with the problem and decide whether to divorce or not. Her priorities begin to change, it is no longer getting divorced but “we have two children in a crazy world”. So, the couple becomes strong, as a team, as what they were not at the beginning, ”says the actress through Zoom.

– And how do you get along with the horror genre?

– Honestly, I’ve never done anything like this. When I spoke with the producers of the series, they explained the trajectory to me and the truth seemed very interesting to me, because at that time when we started filming, we were in the midst of a pandemic. In the story, there was this monster that no one came to, that everyone was terrified of and that forced us to go home at a certain time because, otherwise, it would kill us. So, it kind of echoed what we were going through. We ourselves saw another human being on the street and we moved away because we did not know if he was infected with covid or not and it was being at home with your family.

Tabhita. His character in ‘From’. Photo: diffusion

– It was your turn to film.

– Yes, but apart from work, the truth is that I spent a very calm pandemic with my son. But there were people who were locked up with other people, and some couples about to separate, they had to go through the pandemic together. It was super complicated, and reading this story and passing this covid thing seemed very interesting to me. All of that helped me a lot to make the series because it was something that we were experiencing at the time.

– How do you get along with the cast?

– Very good, very good all of them, they are great directors, that process has really been easy because we were in the same boat, trying to help each other, very cool, we also recorded in beautiful locations.

– In Colombia you lost track because you have made a life in the United States. How has this process been, because after being nominated for an Oscar and having won important awards for María full of grace, one would think that all doors were opened to you? Has it been like that or has it been difficult to open a market there?

– No. The truth has been easy. That in Colombia they have lost my sight is logical because I haven’t worked there for a long time. But I still work in the United States. I have done several television series, movies and theater. Many doors have been opened for me. At first I couldn’t open them as much as I do right now, because after the Oscar I didn’t have much experience. Now I understand a little more how the industry moves, and I’m happy with what has happened in my life. I have always done what I wanted, things that I like, I have worked with directors that I like, actors that I like and I have always tried to get involved with things that I really want to do. I am calm and happy. In addition, we are already recording the second season of ‘From’.