catalina perez will be one of the protagonists of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The goalkeeper will surely be the starter for coach Nelson Abadía.

Pérez, owner of the goal of the Colombian National Team

His story begins very far from Colombia. She was born in Bogotá, on November 8, 1994, but when she was 4 years old, his parents made the decision to emigrate to South Florida (United States).



When he was a teenager he received his first call to a Colombian Selection process. Ricardo Rozo, who led the under-20s, called her up for the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

Pérez continued to play the sport and managed to get into the University of Miami to join the Finance program. In parallel, she trained with the institution’s team and near the 2014 Women’s Copa América, a serious knee injury prevented her from accompanying the National Team.

This mishap in the ligaments made her doubt her continuity in the sport, but it was not like that.

His return to wear the Colombia jersey was in the round of 16 against the United States in the World Cup in Canada, which was played in 2015. He replaced Sandra Sepúlveda, who was suspended. Her acting was not good. At the start of the second half, she caused a penalty on Alex Morgan and saw the red card.

After his first World Cup appearance, Pérez continued in soccer, but began a parallel life with his university career.. His training allowed him to work in a bank. In 2019 he signed a contract with the New England Mutiny and the following year he made the leap to Europe.

Fiorentina from Italy hired her and after not making her debut, the pandemic arrived. The Colombian went to Naples and in mid-2021 she signed with Betis.

The level shown by the goalkeeper caused her to keep the goal of the Colombian National Team. In the dispute, she surpassed Sandra Sepúlveda and Natalia Giraldo, and she is expected to be a figure.

🎙️🇨🇴 “It is a great blessing to be able to be in the Colombian National Team. I have always felt very proud to be in this very special group”, Catalina Pérez goalkeeper of the Colombian Women’s National Team pic.twitter.com/rDHbUKBjxD — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) July 8, 2023

