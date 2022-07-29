Of the 23 members of the Colombian women’s team who are excited about winning the Copa América title against Brazil tomorrow, perhaps the one who has lived in the country for the shortest time is the starting goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez. But it is the one that has experienced with greater emotion what the team has achieved so far.

The National Team has already won the biggest prizes: the direct quota to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. And with the passage to the final, Catalina’s tears went around the world.

Catalina Pérez and her excitement about reaching the final

“I feel very lucky to experience what this group does, which is that great joy and dedication that each one puts into this, the National Team and football. I can live with top professionals in soccer and also with warm human beings, always looking out for each other, and playing soccer with them is priceless,” said the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

Catalina has spent her entire career abroad. She was born in Bogotá on November 8, 1994, but her parents, Alejandro Pérez and Luz María Jaramillo, decided to emigrate to South Florida when she was 4 years old.

It was there that Pérez began her career, at age 8, when she managed to convince her parents to let her play soccer, after they suggested tennis and even cheerleading. And there she was found by the coach of the Colombian Under-20 National Team at the time, Ricardo Rozo, who included her in the list for the World Cup in Germany, in 2010, when she was barely 15 years old.

Soccer helped Catalina to study finance and do a master’s degree at the University of Miami, with which she continued playing soccer. And there she had an injury that took her out of the 2014 Copa América and almost left her out of the World Cup in Canada: she tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee.

The coach at the university, Mary-Frances Moore, motivated her to come back quickly: “Your goal is to try to be healthy enough to return to the National Team,” she told her. She did it: she was a substitute for Sandra Sepúlveda and played the round of 16 match against the United States, due to the suspension of the starter. However, starting the second half she gave Alex Morgan a penalty and she was sent off. That’s why she also wants revenge.

Catalina Pérez, at the time of the expulsion at the World Cup in Canada, in 2015. See also Colombia, all or nothing for the final of the Women's Copa América Photo: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

From working in a bank to the great leap to Europe

Her academic training allowed Catalina to start working with a bank in Boston. But soccer got the better of her: in 2019 she was hired by the New England Mutiny, and the following year she made the leap to Europe.

In 2020 he arrived in Italy to play for Fiorentina. He went to the bench in four games, before Serie A was suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. From there he went to Napoli, and in the middle of 2021 he signed with Betis.

Catalina stayed with the head of the National Team, ahead of the experience of Sandra Sepúlveda and the projection of Natalia Giraldo, and showed that she has a special talent by saving two penalties in the same match, no less than against the world champions , United States, in a friendly before the Cup.

“It has not been easy at all, I have had very difficult moments of injuries and many tears, but also of many joys that it was necessary to experience in order to be here today; give the best of me to the group, which is what I want to do every day, and I am very grateful to everyone because they have believed in me. I feel very lucky to be part of the Colombian National Team”.

Pérez has hardly lived in Colombia, but playing the final in Bucaramanga has a special meaning: “My grandfather was from here and sadly he passed away; he is a very important person for me and with these games he is here, I feel him here with me. He is my angel watching over me and it is no coincidence that the games are here”, he recounts.

