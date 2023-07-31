Catalina Pérez takes flight: this is the new destination of the Colombian goalkeeper

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Catalina Perez
catalina perez
This was announced by the club on its social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
catalina perez is one of the protagonists of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup Australia and New Zealand.
His story begins very far from Colombia. She was born in Bogotá, on November 8, 1994, but when she was 4 years old, his parents made the decision to emigrate to South Florida (United States).
(Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: the German surrenders to her)(Leicy Santos talks about the “potential that no other team has” in the World Cup)
for Germany
When he was a teenager he received his first call to a Colombian Selection process. Ricardo Rozo, who directed the sub-20, called her for the 2011 World Cup in Germany.
She was consolidated in the group and today she is one of the key players in the cast of Nelson Abbey.
Pérez takes flight. Werder Bremen It is the new destination of the goalkeeper of the national team, as confirmed by the same club.
“We are very pleased that Catalina, as a goalkeeper with international experience, has decided to join Werder Bremen and the Bundesliga. With this commitment, we start the new season with a great and interesting trio of goalkeepers,” says Birte Brüggemann, the visible head of the cluster.
It will reinforce the group for the new season of the women’s Bundesliga Google Pixel.
“I’m really looking forward to Werder Bremen and the Bundesliga. Werder is a traditional club and the Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I can’t wait to play there. Talks with the club have been very good so I can’t wait to meet the team and try to achieve our goals with them”, declared the Colombian.
(Tragedy: he dies in a brutal cycling accident that was preparing the World Cup)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Catalina #Pérez #takes #flight #destination #Colombian #goalkeeper
Leave a Reply