catalina perez is one of the protagonists of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup Australia and New Zealand.

His story begins very far from Colombia. She was born in Bogotá, on November 8, 1994, but when she was 4 years old, his parents made the decision to emigrate to South Florida (United States).

Germany

When he was a teenager he received his first call to a Colombian Selection process. Ricardo Rozo, who directed the sub-20, called her for the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

She was consolidated in the group and today she is one of the key players in the cast of Nelson Abbey.

Pérez takes flight. Werder Bremen It is the new destination of the goalkeeper of the national team, as confirmed by the same club.

“We are very pleased that Catalina, as a goalkeeper with international experience, has decided to join Werder Bremen and the Bundesliga. With this commitment, we start the new season with a great and interesting trio of goalkeepers,” says Birte Brüggemann, the visible head of the cluster.

It will reinforce the group for the new season of the women’s Bundesliga Google Pixel.

“I’m really looking forward to Werder Bremen and the Bundesliga. Werder is a traditional club and the Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I can’t wait to play there. Talks with the club have been very good so I can’t wait to meet the team and try to achieve our goals with them”, declared the Colombian.

