Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Catalina Pérez saved a penalty, but it was not enough: see the goal from Morocco to Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Catalina Pérez saved a penalty, but it was not enough: see the goal from Morocco to Colombia

Close


Close

Colombia vs. Morocco

Colombia vs. Morocco

Colombia vs. Morocco

The team led by Nelson Abadía loses 1-0, but for now they advance to the round of 16.

Colombia loses 1-0 with Morocco at the end of the first half, at the close of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The only goal of the match so far was scored by Anissa Lahmari, in the 45+5 minute, after a rebound from a penalty that Catalina Pérez, the Colombian goalkeeper, saved from Ghizlane Chebbak.

The foul that caused the penalty was a push from Daniela Arias to Ibtissam Jraïdi.

News in development.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Catalina #Pérez #saved #penalty #goal #Morocco #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result