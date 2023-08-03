Catalina Pérez saved a penalty, but it was not enough: see the goal from Morocco to Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Morocco
Colombia vs. Morocco
The team led by Nelson Abadía loses 1-0, but for now they advance to the round of 16.
Colombia loses 1-0 with Morocco at the end of the first half, at the close of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023.
The only goal of the match so far was scored by Anissa Lahmari, in the 45+5 minute, after a rebound from a penalty that Catalina Pérez, the Colombian goalkeeper, saved from Ghizlane Chebbak.
The foul that caused the penalty was a push from Daniela Arias to Ibtissam Jraïdi.
News in development.
SPORTS
