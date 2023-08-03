Catalina Pérez was once again a figure of the Colombian Women’s National Team and expanded her fame as an anti-penalty goalkeeper, as she had done last year, when she saved two penalties against the United States in a friendly.

The new Werder Bremen goalkeeper stopped Ghizlane Chebbak’s charge in the 45+4 minute, but the play that ended with the goal that gave Morocco a 1-0 victory and qualification for the round of 16 was born from the rebound. Women’s World Cup

Despite the defeat, Colombia qualified for the next phase in first place in group H, with six points, and will face Jamaica this Tuesday, at 6 pm local time, in Melbourne (3 am Colombian time.

“Very difficult match, we knew it was going to be fought. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but thank God we went first in the group, we continue to work stronger and more united than ever,” Pérez told DSports at the end of the game.

Pérez felt indebted since the last game, when he committed the penalty that gave Germany a partial draw. In the end, Manuela Vanegas scored the winning goal that day and, ultimately, the qualifying goal.

“I felt that I owed that to my teammates from last time. Unfortunately the play ended in a goal. You have to be there, all very attentive, starting with me, to get up faster and try to shrink faster, ”she said.

The Colombian starting goalkeeper does not believe that the yellow cards have conditioned the team’s work, especially in the case of the full-backs, Manuela Vanegas and Carolina Arias. The first will miss the next game. “They are very mature players, very intelligent, who know how to handle those kinds of situations,” she explained.

Pérez was surprised by the elimination of Germany, which was playing at the same time and which, with a one-goal draw against South Korea, was left out of the tournament. “In this World Cup, everything is very hard-fought, it’s very difficult, one must be extremely focused,” opined.

Colombia already has Jamaica in its sights, its next rival. “We watched the game yesterday (Wednesday). We have been following them, and very attentive and concentrated preparing for that match, ”he concluded.

