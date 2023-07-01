Chilean deputy Catalina Pérez Salinas in 2023. COURTESY

When she was 15 years old and a secondary school student at the Liceo Experimental Artístico in Antofagasta, a city in northern Chile, Catalina Pérez Salinas (Malmo, Sweden, 33 years old) had to undergo, for the second time in her life, an operation brain due to hydrocephalus that she had suffered since she was little. She came to class with a shaved head and, as a teenager, she had to confront her classmates like that.

What she lived through at that time was a stage that the current deputy for the Democratic Revolution (DR), one of the most important parties of the Broad Front (FA), the coalition of left-wing Chilean President Gabriel Boric, had described in her entourage as the hardest of her life and, at the same time, the one that forged her personality: that of a strong-willed adolescent who, at the age of 13, was already part of the Communist Youth and established herself as a student leader with projection.

This is precisely how ascending her political career had been until two weeks ago, when she was still the youngest congresswoman to become vice president of the Lower House in the history of Chile and, therefore, a key figure in the Broad Front. That day, however, a fact was added to her biography that today has her at the center of one of the biggest crises of the Chilean ruling party in a plot that involves her now ex-boyfriend, Daniel Andrade, and whoever was her former chief of staff, Carlos Contreras. Both, DR militants, today are the focus of an investigation that the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office opened after it was made public that the Fundación Democracia Viva, linked to Revolución Democrática and whose legal representative is Andrade, received a million-dollar direct contribution of some 530,000 dollars from the Seremi de Vivienda de Antofagasta, whose maximum authority was Contreras, for a program of urban settlements in vulnerable areas.

It is an inquiry that, over the days, has been extended to different foundations linked to the ruling party. And, although the RD is not the party of President Boric, who is a member of Social Convergence, it has hit his political generation, which came to power with a promise of change and a speech based on probity. It is a flag that was also the one carried by deputy Pérez, who has been involved in the case not only because of her closeness to Andrade and Contreras, but because her deputation is Antofagasta.

Pérez has insistently denied having been aware of the contributions of the Housing Seremi to the Fundación Democracia Viva. “I have no interference, interest or participation in the signing of the agreements signed by two adult men, former officials of the State administration,” he said at the beginning of the plot.

Last week, when she announced that she was suspending her position as vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, surrounded by the president of her parties and colleagues in Parliament, before her expulsion from the political force began, she added: “I had absolutely no knowledge about the signing of this agreement. There was a serious misjudgment here. Here there was a serious error of political judgment. And the political leaders, who are the signatories of the agreement, Mr. Carlos Contreras, Mr. Daniel Andrade, will have to respond politically accordingly”.

Last Wednesday, however, the Investigative Police raided the apartment that he previously shared with Andrade, in the municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, a popular area where he postulated as conventional for the first Chilean constituent attempt of 2021. The police sought to seize documentation that helps to clarify the case being carried out by the Antofagasta Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, there are at least two criminal complaints filed against those found responsible.

daughter of exiles

The only daughter of parents exiled by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, Catalina Pérez was born in Sweden in 1990. She was four years old when the family returned to Chile and settled in Antofagasta. She was the Artistic Experimental High School of that city from where she began to forge her career as a leader. She became the spokesperson for the regional coordinator for secondary students, which she helped create in 2006, in the midst of demonstrations by schoolchildren against the General Education Law, which became known as Penguin Revolution, in the first government of Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010).

He studied his last year at the Academia Tarapacá School in Iquique, from where he entered to study law at the Universidad Católica del Norte. His political restlessness only increased with the years. She became president of the student union at her school and in 2011 she once again joined the university student movement that, among other things, called for an end to profit in higher education. It was then that small political groups began to be created within the universities, many of them made up of children of former leaders of the Concertación (the coalition of former presidents Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet), very critical of the political course that Chile had adopted post-dictatorship. . There arose characters such as the current president Boric; Government Spokesperson Minister Camila Vallejo and Social Development Minister Giorgio Jackson, one of the founders of the Democratic Revolution (RD) party.

Catalina Perez Salinas.

Catalina Pérez, when she left the Communist Youth, became one of the founders of the RD in Antofagasta. “It was the space that seemed most attractive to her because of the projection she had at that time,” says one of her close friends.

In 2017, when she had already graduated from the university, RD offered her a place to run as a candidate for deputy. “Without much hope that she would win, the party had to bring people to complete lists and the bet was not on her,” says a close friend of the parliamentarian. But, finally, although she did not get a large vote, Pérez became a deputy thanks to the proportional system.

How did you become president of Revolución Democrática? Within the party there were different currents and she was supported by the so-called Thirdism, that for those years Giorgio Jackson led. Catalina Pérez met several conditions that were supported by the DR bases: woman, from an area outside of Santiago, and because she was not part of the party’s elite, made up mostly of children of leaders of the Concertación. Later, the deputy created her own group within the DR, wakes them upwhich today is located further to the left of the community.

As president of the DR during the social outbreak of 2019, Pérez was for the option of signing the Agreement for Peace and the New Constitution, an alliance of all political sectors, and to which neither the Communist Party nor part of the Front joined. Broad, which opened the door to Chile’s first constituent process, which failed last year, but which today is in a second stage.

In her first term as a deputy, she joined the Chamber’s Environment Commission, where she supported bills related to the care of nature. But, in her second term, her agenda shifted more towards probity issues. In fact, in recent years she has integrated various investigative commissions and her public interventions have been in line with ending corruption crimes, the same ones for which she is now looked upon with suspicion by her political shop that chose to distance itself from the parliamentarian .

These days, Bosco, a large black mixed-breed dog that he picked up a few years ago in Antofagasta, and his mother, Ángela Salinas, have been his company. Next week, the deputy must return to Congress and face her fellow bench members, who went from being her closest entourage to harshly criticizing her.

But these are not only hard times for Pérez, but also for Revolución Democrática. This Friday, at the party headquarters in Santiago, unknown persons hung a black canvas with white letters that read the following phrase: “They made our needs the best of their business.”