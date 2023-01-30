THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, January 30, 2023, 08:28



The State lawyer, vice president of Mapfre and manager of Real Madrid Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas participates tomorrow in the La Luz social gathering forum. Miñarro, the only woman who forms part of the Real Madrid board of directors and also occupies a prominent position in the business group chaired by Florentino Pérez, is included in the ‘Top 100’ of Women Leaders in Spain. Considered by many to be the right hand of Florentino Pérez, the board of directors will also announce Holy Week in Lorca. The forum will be held from 1:30 p.m. in the La Luz de Zarandona halls.