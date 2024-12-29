Catalina Feliu is 89 years old and is asleep when Magaluf wakes up. He lives in the first home from 1930 when there was only a virgin beach and a pine forest that were degraded by the excesses of tourism. «There was no running water or electricity. The road from Palma had to be fixed every summer to be able to come.”

Catalina Feliu at the door of her home, next to the plaque that states that it is the first house built in Magaluf ABC