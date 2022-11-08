Telemundo continues betting on its most successful series. After the return ofPassion of Hawks” and the premiere of “La Reina del Sur 3″, viewers are shortly to see one more return, that of “The end of paradise”. Starring Carmen Villalobos and Gregorio Perniathe plot would return to television to conclude the story of ‘El Titi’ and Catalina.

In a live broadcast on Instagram, the actor told his followers that The spin off of “Without breasts there is paradise” will return for a fourth season with the intention of closing the story of the couple.

“This is something that two important people have told me. They’re going to do the last season. There will be 40 chapters of the final story of Catalina and ‘El Titi’ the same one that can be seen on Telemundo and later on Netflix”, he told his audience.

Gregorio Pernía talks about season 4 of “The end of paradise”

“I have not told Carmen Villalobos about this because they told me a little while ago. So, if they can tell you that we are going to do the other season, good time, ”she added.

The last time “The End of Paradise” aired its chapters was in 2019. At that time, Mariana and her mother, Catalina, met again. In a dramatic scene, the young woman gave her daughter to “Cata” so that she could take care of her, since many people wanted her dead. In the end, she is killed in the presence of her mother.