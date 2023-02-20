uRoughly three days before he faces a firing squad, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu delivers his last public speech. It is December 22, 1989. Ceauşescu is wearing a dark coat with a fur collar and is standing next to his wife Elena on the balcony of the building of the Central Committee of the Communist Party in Bucharest. He tries to calm the crowd in the square. He does not succeed. The insurgents are waving blue, yellow and red flags from which they have cut out the national coat of arms. They boo Ceauşescu and storm into the building. The great Conducător must flee from his own people.

Ceauşescu and his wife board a helicopter on the roof of the Central Committee building. The pilot takes off at 12:08 p.m. The insurgents have already advanced to the ground floor. The Ceauşescu helicopter escape is one of the iconic moments of the December Revolution. Fane, the narrator from “The Golden Cave”, the debut novel by the Romanian author Cătălin Partenie, sleeps through this moment. He is woken up by a neighbor at “well after twelve”. But that’s just one of many punch lines in Partenie’s novel.

memoir and coming-of-age novel

Partenie created “The Golden Cave” as a mixture of memoir and coming-of-age novel, a “stand by me” from neo-Stalinist Romania. In it, Fane, short for Ştefan, remembers his best friend Paul. A philosophy student from Bucharest, four years older than Fane, has his own drum kit and an artist card issued by the Council for Culture and Socialist Education. Fane admires Paul. He talks to him about Deep Purple and Frank Zappa, about Charles Mingus and John McLaughlin, the fastest guitarist in the world. He listens to Paul play: “Now everything around me was vibrating – the drums, the air, the walls – and it was almost as if my eardrums had become drums.” He smokes double-horse with him. Cigarettes from China and memorizes every word Paul says. As only teenagers who have found an idol can.



Cătălin Partenie: Professor of philosophy and novelist

Image: private



Fane met Paul in September 1988. “The helmsman”, as Ceauşescu is called in the novel, is having a monstrous government building built in Bucharest: the House of the People. It consists of 700,000 tons of steel, 550,000 tons of cement and 3,500 tons of crystal glass – and is still the heaviest building in the world. The “pharaonic and paranoid” build also includes a boulevard that looks like the Champs-Élysées on steroids. At the same time, Ceauşescu wants to repay all foreign debts. The result is a brutal shortage economy in Romania. Food is scarce. Electricity, water and gas are rationed. Everything is missing.







A theater depot as an alternative world

Partenie describes the horror of Ceauşescu’s last years in short subordinate clauses, which he often inserts into Fane’s and Paul’s Frank Zappa conversations. Once Fane says that there is only “cheap sparkling wine and women’s panties” in the shops. Another time, a waitress puts coffee on the table, and two sentences later, Fane mentions that it’s actually Nechezol: “a kind of black powder that didn’t exactly taste like coffee but raised blood pressure.”